A man groped this body builder's butt, so she proceeded to kick his ass.

This is body builder Leanna Carr:
She could totally kick your ass:
And if you inappropriately touch her, she will!
When Carr was traveling abroad in Dublin, Ireland earlier this month, a man grabbed her butt and said that she "probably liked it."
Well, that did not sit well with Leanna.
So punched him in the face!
Leanna uploaded pictures of her bruised knuckles on Twitter, where she was retweeted nearly 3,000 times.
"I am never a violent person, and I have never punched anyone before...but I became so angry and had so much adrenaline that my reaction was to punch him. I got him on the cheekbone...hard," Carr told The Independent. "I started yelling a couple more things to him like 'don't ever touch a girl like that again, I could get you arrested!'"
People applauded Leanna for doing what she had to do:
Hey, I guess you can say he was asking for it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯