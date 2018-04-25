A man groped this body builder's butt, so she proceeded to kick his ass.

This is body builder Leanna Carr:

She could totally kick your ass:

And if you inappropriately touch her, she will!

When Carr was traveling abroad in Dublin, Ireland earlier this month, a man grabbed her butt and said that she "probably liked it."

Well, that did not sit well with Leanna.

So punched him in the face!

While walking down the street in Dublin earlier this week, a man grabbed my butt. He proceeded to laugh hysterically and said “you’re an American, you probably liked it”. Apparently traveling solo has made me a better person bc my first reaction was to punch him in the face 😳 pic.twitter.com/qJ82a3iimI — Leanna Carr (@Leanna_Carr) April 21, 2018

Leanna uploaded pictures of her bruised knuckles on Twitter, where she was retweeted nearly 3,000 times.

"I am never a violent person, and I have never punched anyone before...but I became so angry and had so much adrenaline that my reaction was to punch him. I got him on the cheekbone...hard," Carr told The Independent. "I started yelling a couple more things to him like 'don't ever touch a girl like that again, I could get you arrested!'"