Writer creates powerful list of 8 statements men should practice saying.

Last week, a Twitter user named Gem tweeted a list of "good statements for women to practice." good statements for women to practice:

1) you interrupted me. i’m not finished talking.

2) no

3) that isn’t funny

4) that isn’t appropriate

4) i already know that

5) that won’t be necessary

6) leave me alone

7) you’re making me uncomfortable

8) stop ignoring what i’m saying — gem Ⓥ (@vegbby) November 15, 2017 Each item on the list is a tip for women (or trans or nonbinary people) to say when someone (typically a cis man) interrupts them, says something inappropriate or sexist, pesters them, makes them uncomfortable, and more. Each item on the list is blunt, to the point, and assertive. It's super relevant right now, considering another notable man is revealed as a sexual predator pretty much on the daily. Gem's list went super viral–even Chrissy Teigen retweeted it, disclosing that she doesn't think she's ever said any of those statements except for "no." Aside from "no", I honestly don't think I have ever uttered these other statements and I kind of cringe even thinking about saying them. That is not right. Good post good post. https://t.co/0kbBXhX9HL — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 16, 2017 A few days later, in response to the list, writer and cartoonist Kate Leth wrote a list of good statements for men to practice. good statements for men to practice:

1) I’m sorry

2) I shouldn’t have done that

3) no problem, goodnight

4) dude, don’t say that shit

5) please continue

6) she wasn’t finished

7) how can I help

8) actually, that was her idea — Kate Leth 🦇✨🌈 (@kateleth) November 17, 2017

Leth posted a follow-up tweet explaining why she felt compelled to write this list: because the responsibility of combating sexism shouldn't only fall on women. I keep seeing the women one floating around and it’s good advice but also the onus should not always be on us!! — Kate Leth 🦇✨🌈 (@kateleth) November 17, 2017 Her list should be required reading for all cis men, and it should be considered seriously. Sexism is everywhere, even within men who don't realize they are being sexist. I can't count the number of many times I would have appreciated a man saying some of the phrases on that list, whether it was in the office, in a college class, or while hanging with friends.

Cis men: if you find the list to be humorous in any way, ask a woman friend of yours to explain it to you. If you don't understand the list, ask a woman friend to explain it to you. If you disagree with the list, ask a woman friend to explain it to you. And if you don't have any women friends to explain the list to you, you probably need to practice these phrases more than anybody.