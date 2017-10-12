Advertising

It's been a whirlwind of a week, as a rapidly growing number of women come forward to accuse Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. While many other people have been inspired to speak out against him and other alleged abusers, and some are sharing their own stories in solidarity and support.

It's easy to get swept up in witnessing the fall of a(n allegedly) rapist. But let's not forget that he's not the only man in a powerful position to be accused of abusing women. There are countless others.

And one of them is the President. Judd Legum, editor and founder of Think Progress, has not forgotten. And earlier this week, he took to Twitter to refresh people's memories about the fact that Donald Trump has been publicly accused of sexual assault by twelve women.

Let's not forget their names, faces and stories. Here they are:

1. Ninni Laaksonen, former Miss Finland

2. Jessica Drake

Trump later laughed off the accusations "as a joke." Of course he did.

3. Karena Virginia

4. Cathy Heller

5. Summer Zervos

6. Kristin Anderson

7. Jessica Leeds

8. Rachel Crooks

9. Mindy McGillivray

10. Natasha Stoynoff

The former People Magazine reporter published a harrowing account of her 2005 alleged assault by Donald Trump in People exactly a year ago. One month before he won the election.

11. Jennifer Murphy

12. Cassandra Searles

13. Temple Taggart McDowell

14. Jill Harth

Legum concludes his list by pointing out that these are only the women who have come forward publicly. So far.

