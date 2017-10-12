Advertising

It's been a whirlwind of a week, as a rapidly growing number of women come forward to accuse Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. While many other people have been inspired to speak out against him and other alleged abusers, and some are sharing their own stories in solidarity and support.

It's easy to get swept up in witnessing the fall of a(n allegedly) rapist. But let's not forget that he's not the only man in a powerful position to be accused of abusing women. There are countless others.

And one of them is the President. Judd Legum, editor and founder of Think Progress, has not forgotten. And earlier this week, he took to Twitter to refresh people's memories about the fact that Donald Trump has been publicly accused of sexual assault by twelve women.

1. When Trump became president, people stopped talking much about the numerous women who alleged he sexually assaulted them. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

2. But just because he's president, doesn't make these women unimportant. Seems like a good time to remember each one. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

Let's not forget their names, faces and stories. Here they are:

3. Ninni Laaksonen, former Miss Finland. “Trump stood right next to me and suddenly he squeezed my butt” in July 2006. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

4. Jessica Drake. Said Trump grabbed and kissed her without consent, then offered her 10K for sex in 2006. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

Trump later laughed off the accusations "as a joke." Of course he did.

5. Karena Virginia. Says she was groped by Trump at the U.S. Open in 1998. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

6. Cathy Heller. Says Trump grabbed her and attempted to kiss her at Mar-a-lago in 1997. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

7. Summer Zervos. Apprentice contestant says Trump started kissing her and grabbing her breasts, began "thrusting his genitals." 2007. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

8. Kristin Anderson. Said Trump reached under her skirt and grabbed her vagina through her underwear in the early 1990s. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

9. Jessica Leeds. Said Trump lifted up the armrest, grabbed her breasts and reached his hand up her skirt in the early 1980s. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

10. Rachel Crooks. Says she was assaulted by Trump in an elevator in Trump Tower in 2005. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

11. Mindy McGillivray. Says Trump groped her while she was attending a concert at Mar-a-lago in 2003. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

12. Natasha Stoynoff. Says Trump pushed her against a wall and jammed his tongue down her throat at Mar-a-lago in 2005. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

The former People Magazine reporter published a harrowing account of her 2005 alleged assault by Donald Trump in People exactly a year ago. One month before he won the election.

13. Jennifer Murphy. Apprentice contestant says Trump kissed her on the lips after a job interview in 2005. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

14. Cassandra Searles. Says Trump grabbed her ass and invited her to his hotel room in 2013. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

15. Temple Taggart McDowell. Former Miss Utah says Trump kissed her directly on the lips the first time she met him in 1997. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

16. Jill Harth. Says Trump repeatedly sexually harassed her and groped her underneath a table in 1993. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

Legum concludes his list by pointing out that these are only the women who have come forward publicly. So far.

17. That's the end of this list. These are just the women who have come forward publicly. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 9, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.