It's been a whirlwind of a week, as a rapidly growing number of women come forward to accuse Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. While many other people have been inspired to speak out against him and other alleged abusers, and some are sharing their own stories in solidarity and support.
It's easy to get swept up in witnessing the fall of a(n allegedly) rapist. But let's not forget that he's not the only man in a powerful position to be accused of abusing women. There are countless others.
And one of them is the President. Judd Legum, editor and founder of Think Progress, has not forgotten. And earlier this week, he took to Twitter to refresh people's memories about the fact that Donald Trump has been publicly accused of sexual assault by twelve women.
Let's not forget their names, faces and stories. Here they are:
1. Ninni Laaksonen, former Miss Finland
2. Jessica Drake
Trump later laughed off the accusations "as a joke." Of course he did.
3. Karena Virginia
4. Cathy Heller
5. Summer Zervos
6. Kristin Anderson
7. Jessica Leeds
8. Rachel Crooks
9. Mindy McGillivray
10. Natasha Stoynoff
The former People Magazine reporter published a harrowing account of her 2005 alleged assault by Donald Trump in People exactly a year ago. One month before he won the election.
11. Jennifer Murphy
12. Cassandra Searles
13. Temple Taggart McDowell
14. Jill Harth
Legum concludes his list by pointing out that these are only the women who have come forward publicly. So far.