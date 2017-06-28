News > Women
Blogger blasts TV show for trying to recruit her to lose weight.
Lottie L'amour is a plus size fashion blogger whose work focuses on body positivity and promoting acceptance for the fact that humans come in different sizes.
•C A R E F R E E• TW: weight loss chat. If you follow me on twitter, you've probably seen an email that was sent to me (and a few other plus size babes) asking me to go on a show about weight loss. It was so obvious that this researcher had just gone looking for plus size bloggers, assuming that because we are fat, we automatically want to lose weight. @terribletumbles tweeted earlier on in the week that "it's okay to love your body when it's fat for no other reason than it's fat" and that is SO IMPORTANT. Not all fat women want to lose weight just as not all fat women want to stay the weight they are. Assuming that because we are fat we must want to lose weight is piss poor. We don't have to be a before photo all the time - our bodies deserve to be visible without assumption that we are working to get thinner. Some of us aren't, some of us are working to love the skin we are in because we are deserving of it. My body is beautiful, and so is yours - in whatever state of weight loss or not. 🌈💖✨
A journey through her Instagram shows that she's all about self-love. "Love" is her last name in French, after all.
•S E L F L O V E• I had a moment of pure self love the other day when I was checking myself out after putting my make up on. This a top lewk for me! I love wearing make up, I love how it accentuates my features and how it sits on my skin. I also love my face without make up too, my natural skin tone is quite patchy but I love how olive toned it is. I am definitely team #selfiesforselflove - nothin wrong with blowing your own trumpet from time to time! 🌈😍✨
So when a TV production company reached out to invite her onto a TV show about weight loss, Lottie kindly told them to "f*ck the furtherst of offs you could possibly go" and wrote a blistering reply.
The ITV crew recruiting her for Save Money: Good Health clearly did not read her blog (or even her name!) before inviting her to try out dieting regimes on TV.
She wrote:
So first of all, my name is Lottie, not Gloria - excellent attention to detail.
Second of all, clearly you haven't read my blog - I don't want to go on a faddy show about diet culture. I believe that all women can feel good in whatever skin they are in and that diet culture is a money making scheme that hinges on making people feel terrible about who they are...Its frankly disgusting that you've obviously gone looking for plus-size bloggers thinking you will find fat women that would want to lose weight - not all fatties want to lose weight, we are not easy prey for diet culture. If you had read my blog, you would know this.
I won't be sharing this with anyone. In fact, I'll be making sure the plus-size community don't engage with you and your presumptive research tactics. Seriously, try harder.
Please don't contact me again.
Lottie elaborated on the show's sh*ttiness in an email to ELLE:
"Plus size bodies already deal with the stigma of simply being fat and visible, and although there will be plenty of women wanting to lose weight, presuming that just because we are fat, we want to lose weight is just poor."
Ever since her email went viral, Lottie has been receiving a lot of support, and a lot of sh*t, because the internet is still the internet.
• P O S I T I V I T Y • So the past few days have been super tough. I've had death threats, I've been told I'm going to die early, I've been told I should diet and been called every single name under the sun - but I've never retaliated. These people are not the people I write for - these people refuse to believe that fat bodies deserve respect and that's okay. Although changing their minds would be nice, I'm here to remind fat bodies that there is an alternative to self loathing and that alternative starts from within. All bodies are deserving of love, even when the odds are stacked up against you! I refuse to let the words of a loud few drown out the love and appreciation of a beautiful many - so for every single one of you who have messaged me, tweeted me, left kind messages or just liked a picture; THANK YOU. You make everything worth it! 🌈💖✨
But Lottie remains committed to why and who she writes for:
"Although changing their minds would be nice, I'm here to remind fat bodies that there is an alternative to self loathing and that alternative starts from within. All bodies are deserving of love, even when the odds are stacked up against you!"