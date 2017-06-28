Advertising

Lottie L'amour is a plus size fashion blogger whose work focuses on body positivity and promoting acceptance for the fact that humans come in different sizes.

A journey through her Instagram shows that she's all about self-love. "Love" is her last name in French, after all.

So when a TV production company reached out to invite her onto a TV show about weight loss, Lottie kindly told them to "f*ck the furtherst of offs you could possibly go" and wrote a blistering reply.

Fuck the furthest of offs you could possibly go. pic.twitter.com/STVFzwMGu3 — Lottie L'Amour 🌈✨ (@Lottie_Lamour) June 24, 2017

The ITV crew recruiting her for Save Money: Good Health clearly did not read her blog (or even her name!) before inviting her to try out dieting regimes on TV.

She wrote:

So first of all, my name is Lottie, not Gloria - excellent attention to detail. Second of all, clearly you haven't read my blog - I don't want to go on a faddy show about diet culture. I believe that all women can feel good in whatever skin they are in and that diet culture is a money making scheme that hinges on making people feel terrible about who they are...Its frankly disgusting that you've obviously gone looking for plus-size bloggers thinking you will find fat women that would want to lose weight - not all fatties want to lose weight, we are not easy prey for diet culture. If you had read my blog, you would know this. I won't be sharing this with anyone. In fact, I'll be making sure the plus-size community don't engage with you and your presumptive research tactics. Seriously, try harder. Please don't contact me again.

YA BURNT.

Lottie elaborated on the show's sh*ttiness in an email to ELLE:

"Plus size bodies already deal with the stigma of simply being fat and visible, and although there will be plenty of women wanting to lose weight, presuming that just because we are fat, we want to lose weight is just poor."

Ever since her email went viral, Lottie has been receiving a lot of support, and a lot of sh*t, because the internet is still the internet.

But Lottie remains committed to why and who she writes for:

"Although changing their minds would be nice, I'm here to remind fat bodies that there is an alternative to self loathing and that alternative starts from within. All bodies are deserving of love, even when the odds are stacked up against you!"

