Lupita Nyong’o says Harvey Weinstein lured her to his house and made her massage him.

It's been nearly two weeks since a bombshell New Yorker report exposed decades of accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. We've so far heard from over 47 women, including Ashley Judd, Kate Beckinsale, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. And the latest to accuse the (former) movie executive of abuse is Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, Nyong'o, 34, wrote that she first met Weinstein, 65, at a 2011 awards ceremony while she was a student at the Yale School of Drama. He later invited her to lunch and then back to his Connecticut home for a private movie screening, she says. There, he allegedly offered to give her a massage, and said that he wanted to take off his pants.

She writes:

Harvey led me into a bedroom — his bedroom — and announced that he wanted to give me a massage. I thought he was joking at first. He was not. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe. I panicked a little and thought quickly to offer to give him one instead: It would allow me to be in control physically, to know exactly where his hands were at all times.

In the op-ed, Nyong'o also accused the Hollywood mogul of abruptly ending a dinner with her when she refused to come back to his hotel room after.