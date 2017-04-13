Advertising

This is Tro’Juan Henderson, a 28-year-old Lyft driver in Texas who is also a ninja fighting rape culture on Twitter. Basically, the coolest Lyft driver ever.

Yesterday during a shift in Dallas, Henderson refused to pick up a woman because she was "intoxicated/unconscious" and traveling alone, he explains in a video now going viral on Twitter. He asked her two friends if they would travel with her, even offering them cheaper rides. But when they declined, he canceled the ride. And not because he was worried about getting puke in the car (although let's be real, that would've happened).

In the video, Henderson explains why he doesn't transport drunk women (Hint: it's for their safety):

Lady request Lyft and attempts to put her friend who is intoxicated/unconscious in my vehicle by herself. #SexualAssaultAwareness. #Safety pic.twitter.com/vzOqdalZpX — Tro'juan (@Trojuan_) April 13, 2017

"Even though I won’t rape or sexually assault this lady…as a friend, that puts your friend in a possibility of great danger," he says in the video.

His message is an important one that we don't hear enough.

Henderson says he was motivated to become an advocate for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors after working with the National Domestic Violence Hotline in Austin (NDVH). Though he "always knew rape was wrong," he woke up to the realities of rape culture at an NDVH workshop, he told EliteDaily in an interview. He recalled:

I remember going to a workshop and hearing a guy who, after a woman was raped, said, ‘Aye man, boys will be boys.’ Like basically that because we’re men, this is in our nature and we can’t control ourselves. It was a shock. I knew that was wrong. From that point on, I knew I had to be more vocal. Men have to hold themselves more accountable.

May we all be so lucky to have this guy as our Lyft driver. Don't forget to travel safe and always keep an eye on your drunk friends, you party animals!

