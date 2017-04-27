Advertising

Sarah Hörst, an assistant professor of Planetary Science at John Hopkins University, made one simple request on Twitter: for male scientists to please stop offering their unsolicited comments during question sessions, especially when they tend to explain things that everyone already knows.

Dear men of science, please to stop "not a question but a comment"-ing the female speakers to tell them things they clearly already know — Sarah Hörst (@PlanetDr) April 24, 2017

This doesn't add to the conversation at meetings AT ALL and takes up valuable time. — Sarah Hörst (@PlanetDr) April 24, 2017

And like clockwork, a bunch of men came out of the woodwork to explain why Hörst is wrong. Really, it's a stunning display.

Advertising

I've had this a lot too. I think it's more the attitude of the person asking the "question" than sexism. They're just being knobs. — Steve Portugal (@sjportugal1979) April 25, 2017

I always thought that was more an age thing than a gender one, I get it as well at history conferences... usually prefaced by "young man" — Alexander Clarke (@AC_NavalHistory) April 25, 2017

Don't let your confirmation bias turn this into a feminist issue! Both men and women scientists do this "not question, comment" thing. — Nuno Henrique Franco (@Nuno_H_Franco) April 25, 2017

My personal sample is biased but do you think this happens more often to female speakers? My memorable ones involved male speakers — Chris Elvidge (@ckelvidge) April 26, 2017

Advertising

To be honest I see it happen regularly also to male speakers, myself included. Though mostly *from* male audience, yes — WalterAndriuzzi (@WalterAndriuzzi) April 26, 2017

However, one man in particular really couldn't let the argument go.

I've heard this myself occasionally. May be a young/old thing more than male/female. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 24, 2017

If your experience suggests something relevant you should share it. U don't know what the speaker does/doesn't know. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 24, 2017

If you assume that the person can not know what you know, it's easier to not take offense. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 24, 2017

Advertising

When I am on the receiving end, if there is a small chance that the comment was unknown to me or it corrects me, I would rather hear it. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 24, 2017

Paul Roundy, a professor of weather and climate variability, chimed in with, you guessed it, "not a question but a comment," explaining why this behavior has nothing to do with gender.

Other female scientists were like, "lol, no."

Does the audience need to hear it? In most cases there would be a chance to share your wisdom afterwards to avoid embarrassing young speaker — Carly Rosewarne (@MicrobialMe) April 25, 2017

But still...he persisted.

Advertising

Sometimes the person making the statement thinks it's more important that the audience hear. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

Much of my own mentoring of grad students is intended to help them deal with criticism and comments positively. Peer review is brutal. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

Science progress depends on ability to share and hear criticism. If I'm wrong, I'd rather not stay wrong. I depend on crit for my success. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

I think peer review should be practiced in science classroom from the earliest stages. https://t.co/igqVQXZX5E — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

Advertising

Here is the thing. Roundy is not wrong— there should always be critical discussion surrounding science. However, that is not the point Hörst is trying to make. She is specifically talking about her experience as a woman, and how males often stop her to explain things to her that she already knows. Most women are familiar with this frustrating and patronizing phenomenon.

Female scientist Dani Rabaiotti, who researches climate change, joined in the discussion to point out the obvious...

If it isn't a question it doesn't belong in a question session imo. Because question session are for...questions surprisingly enough. — Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) April 25, 2017

Advertising

But then Roundy started to mansplain the difference between a "discussion session" and a "question session" to her. She knows, dude. She is a scientist. She is pretty bright.

Oftentimes they're called discussion sessions not question sessions. For good reason. Speaker not only src of insight. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

Good mentoring challenges and grows student's strengths. It does not emphasize coddling their weaknesses. We want their ultimate success. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

Personally I've never been to a conference where it's a discussion session rather than any questions maybe ot varies by discipline — Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) April 25, 2017

Advertising

Animal Welfare Scientist Lauren M Robinson also chimed to back up Hörst's claims in with her experience as a woman in science.

Only seen ? sessions (animal behavior/welfare/psych). I spend hours prepping my talks, ask about what I present on, don't monologue my talk — Lauren M Robinson (@Laurenmrobin) April 25, 2017

Don't monologue your TALK. Discussion periods are different. Discussion is what some science lacks more than anything else. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

"stop "not a question but a comment"-ing the female speakers" seems to indicate she's not talking about discussion periods but ?s. — Lauren M Robinson (@Laurenmrobin) April 25, 2017

Advertising

In my field, the period after a talk IS usually discussion, including questions/comments. All welcome if there is time. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

And then Robinson totally dropped the mic.

You've ignored the point about men splaining women during ? sessions and made it about discussion periods, which is not the actual topic — Lauren M Robinson (@Laurenmrobin) April 25, 2017

Boom.

However, no matter how many women came forward with there eerily similar experiences, Roundy still thinks their claims are unfounded.

Advertising

Maybe I've seen that, but I think what they are talking about happens to both men and women and may be function of perceived age of speaker? — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

Somehow, Roundy still doesn't see the irony in his statements, and these women were about out of patience.

Last conference I went to it exclusively happened to women. It was a student conf - everyone was the same age. Were not making this up dude. — Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) April 25, 2017

I literally made a tally - would you like a copy? — Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) April 25, 2017

"Yeah but" is swell but it would be better to acknowledge that women have unique experiences and catch things that you may not. Then move on — Lauren M Robinson (@Laurenmrobin) April 25, 2017

Advertising

I'm sure they do. Plus, all individuals have unique experience, some not defined by their demographics. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

There's something amazingly tone deaf about you monologuing women talking about how irritating it is when men monologue Q&As at conferences. — Erin Kane (@Diana_monkey) April 25, 2017

You are the ones passing judgement on me. I did not make a judgement for or against their claims. Just commented my own experience. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

Sure, if commenting on your own experience includes defending others bad behaviour — Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) April 25, 2017

Advertising

Ridiculous. I'm not defending individual behaviors. Simply stating that our own responses are the only things we can actually control. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

And thus that mentoring and training of grad students includes helping them to deal with these things in a healthy way. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

You might work with male grad students to make sure they're not talking over women, & with female grad students on standing their ground. — Erin Kane (@Diana_monkey) April 25, 2017

I teach both my male and female grad students to stand their ground but to back down when evidence supports backing down. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

Advertising

Not what the thread is about. You're not listening to us, please quit while you're behind, move on. — Lauren M Robinson (@Laurenmrobin) April 25, 2017

I responded directly to a comment from Erin Kane. You must not be listening to me either. Sounds like great way to converse. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) April 25, 2017

Here comes the grand finale.

I don't agree that Q&As at talks are the best place to dismantle arguments via a long "this is not a question but a comment" monologue. — Erin Kane (@Diana_monkey) April 25, 2017

And I think that when this happens, it tends to be gendered. Male students need to be careful not to do this, especially to senior women. — Erin Kane (@Diana_monkey) April 25, 2017

Advertising

And women students need to prepared for handling these interactions because we're not usually socialized to so in the same way men are. — Erin Kane (@Diana_monkey) April 25, 2017

There are all sorts of resources you can point your female students to. I like @ProfessorIsIn - https://t.co/XHzjdsOiM3 — Erin Kane (@Diana_monkey) April 25, 2017

Whether you agree with Roundy's points or not, you have to admit that there is a cruel irony in the way he "argued" them— by bullheadedly contesting multiple female scientists on a public forum.

Also, science has confirmed that the "mansplaining" phenomenon does indeed exist. According to a study in the Journal of Language and Social Psychology, women tend to get interrupted more then men. A study done by Brigham Young University and Princeton confirmed that men take up 75% of an average meeting, and an unrelated study done in Harvard classrooms says that men are 50% more likely to "comment" on things than their female classmates. And all of this is not to mention that females only make up 21% of science professors.

Advertising

giphy

Here's a fun science experiment! Let's try listening to women when they say there is a problem rather than immediately telling them they are wrong.

Sounds crazy, I know, but taking women's concerns seriously shouldn't be the final frontier.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.