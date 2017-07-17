Advertising

Men really need to shut their mouths when it comes to talking about women's bodies. We have heard about the dude who asked why women couldn't just "hold in their periods," the guy who reported his coworker to HR for using a hot water bottle for cramps, and this whole list of men who proved conclusively that they have no idea how a women's body works. Now we have another idiot to add to the ranks after he tweeted that he, "as a guy," does not believe in menstrual pain.

It all started when Twitter user @goldenconceptng asked the internet what is worse than a broken heart:

What is worse than a broken heart? — BlacC👑 (@goldenconceptng) July 7, 2017

A tweeter under the handle @RAFIAT_BELLO answered very, very honestly:

Menstrual pain, homelessness, hunger etc. — Bella (@RAFIAT_BELLO) July 8, 2017

Then @goldenconceptng dropped the bomb:

As a guy, I think menstrual pain is a myth — BlacC👑 (@goldenconceptng) July 8, 2017

OOOOOOOOH boy. You are ASKING for it. giphy

Yes, random dude. Many centuries ago, women all got together and agreed to lie about menstruation symptoms like cramping, nausea, severe headaches, mood swings, bloating, aches, soreness, fatigue, and swelling. We did it to keep Midol and Ben & Jerry's in business! How ever did you guess?

Luckily, more than a few women on Twitter were willing to educate this ignoramus.

It's called menstrual pain, what else should it be? Pleasure? Of course it's a painful experience. Empathy fall on you! — Bella (@RAFIAT_BELLO) July 13, 2017

Why can't you you people just keep quiet about things you don't know or have never experienced? — Drunken Delight 🍭 (@Chidaluuu_) July 13, 2017

Migraines, gripping back pain, uterine and vaginal cramps. It's called biology, maybe try YouTube? — Nobody (@inclosing) July 17, 2017

So you really think you can just be bleeding and it won't be at least a little bit painful? Straight bleeding for 5 days? 🤔 — Rilwan Balogun (@Real001) July 16, 2017

I have lightheadedness, dizziness, nausea, severe hot flashes where I gotta lay in the cold shower, and I throw up 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Jay 🎀 (@partynextweexnd) July 15, 2017

Oh, and of course there were memes. So many memes.

As a girl I think getting hit in the balls pain is a bigger myth pic.twitter.com/fdGq3IGp9m — Merlene! 💋 (@merlsweetness) July 14, 2017

aS a GuY, i ThInK mEnStRuAl PaIn iS a mYtH pic.twitter.com/QLRW0dOigR — Amy Gukas (@amy_gukas) July 13, 2017

As a guy, why do you think your opinion on this topic matters? pic.twitter.com/TT6idXw2zS — Ari (@TheOnlyIbukun) July 14, 2017

As a woman, who tf even asked you?🤔 pic.twitter.com/i6ngkarJHO — Moesha (@maheyshaa) July 17, 2017

Look, it is usually not cool to pile on someone and shame them for saying or thinking something really crappy...but in this case we will make an exception.

giphy

So, what did we learn here? Well, number one, if you are a cis man who has never experienced menstruation, you have no right to comment on it. Number two? If you can't relate to something, just pretend it doesn't exist.

I think men are a myth. I have yet to see evidence that they exist — ErinSpampinato (@spampinato_erin) July 17, 2017

