Men really need to shut their mouths when it comes to talking about women's bodies. We have heard about the dude who asked why women couldn't just "hold in their periods," the guy who reported his coworker to HR for using a hot water bottle for cramps, and this whole list of men who proved conclusively that they have no idea how a women's body works. Now we have another idiot to add to the ranks after he tweeted that he, "as a guy," does not believe in menstrual pain.
It all started when Twitter user @goldenconceptng asked the internet what is worse than a broken heart:
A tweeter under the handle @RAFIAT_BELLO answered very, very honestly:
Then @goldenconceptng dropped the bomb:
Yes, random dude. Many centuries ago, women all got together and agreed to lie about menstruation symptoms like cramping, nausea, severe headaches, mood swings, bloating, aches, soreness, fatigue, and swelling. We did it to keep Midol and Ben & Jerry's in business! How ever did you guess?
Luckily, more than a few women on Twitter were willing to educate this ignoramus.
Oh, and of course there were memes. So many memes.
Look, it is usually not cool to pile on someone and shame them for saying or thinking something really crappy...but in this case we will make an exception.
So, what did we learn here? Well, number one, if you are a cis man who has never experienced menstruation, you have no right to comment on it. Number two? If you can't relate to something, just pretend it doesn't exist.