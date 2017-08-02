Advertising

There's a reason women often carry around huge bags: our clothing has no pockets. It's just one of those sexist realities that you get used to living with, like catcalling, the wage gap and Judd Apatow movies.

Yes, female clothing is sexist, which explains it's lack of function and general discomfort. And don't even get me STARTED on high heels.

But of course, not everyone will agree. Recently, Twitter user Bree Mae was tweeting about why she prefers wearing men's clothing, writing:

Wearing men's clothing is so much BETTER an experience, just physically, that I consider it self-care. I reach for it on harder days.

Advertising

Then, as so often happens, a man decided to interject with his opinion on something women experience on the reg. The man's name is Ryan and he decided to retweet Bree's tweets along with his own opinions, which literally no one asked for:

OH RLY, man who has never experienced sexism firsthand??

But fear not, dear readers, because Ryan did not get the last word. Enter Jared Pechacek, a graphic artist and the hero of this story. He retweeted Ryan, retweeting Bree, with his own hilarious commentary. And we're super glad he did.

Advertising

My dude, clothing IS sexist and has been for centuries, my bro, broseph, guy who's never had to worry about whether his pants have pockets. pic.twitter.com/K78CmIP6As — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

"My dude, clothing IS sexist and has been for centuries, my bro, broseph, guy who's never had to worry about whether his pants have pockets," he wrote.

Pechacek then proceeded to school Ryan on the subject of sexism with an epic and hilarious tweet-storm. You are going to want to read this whole thing:

My man, I don't think you've ever had to deal with clothing that tells you outright you won't be beautiful without it, brah. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Advertising

Man, bro, sweetums, I'm not sure you've ever had to deal with clothes meant to present you like a delicacy rather than warm/cool/cover you. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Chief, tiger, stud, did you know clothing has been designed to oppress women in the name of beauty since before corsets were forged in hell? — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Titus Flavius Brosephus, you might not realize that the entire world has bent itself to empower you, to make you safe, & to leave others out — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Buddy, have you ever listened to a woman? I assume not, lovelet, or you'd know you're entirely wrong. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Advertising

Have you, brocarbonate of soda, paid a second of attention even to the way clothes are marketed to you vs. to women? — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Do you know that every ad is meant to make you, feel powerful, and women unworthy? Did you know that, my proud-standing sugar loaf? — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

LOLOLOL. AND THERE'S SO MUCH MORE:

You can wear any pants you want and be assured of keeping necessities upon your person. Do you know not everyone gets to, Duke of Brobon? — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

This is a recognized problem in the world for people who aren't you, daddy-o. It's been happening forever, jet, shark, rocket, beefcake. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Advertising

Then someone points it out, and I can only assume, my fine market cockerel, that it's the first time ever for you. Which is okay. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

We all have a first time hearing something. But you, Thomas O'Malley the Alley Cat, gotta look at who's saying it before you dismiss it. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

And why are they saying it, Prince Charming? And is it uncomfortable to hear? Why is it uncomfortable to hear, Jacques Dudesteau? — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

You just got told you have the best clothes, stallion. Shouldn't that spur you to a realization of some inherent unfairness in the world? — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Advertising

He's not done yet, folks.

Why is your first reaction—after reading an entire great thread—dismissiveness? Why, Epistle to the Saints at Brolosse? — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Maybe you think it's just feminist whining. Did it occur to you there's a reason feminists are mad, Dudenheim Museum? — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Well, Palfred the Great, I genuinely hope you might think about what Bree said for more than ten seconds. And why it irritated you. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Brobi-Wan, the worst you've ever had to worry about with clothes is, I'm sure, whether the waistband on the Old Navy bootcut jeans fit. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Advertising

This is called "privilege", Brolossus of Rhodes. Privilege is basically all the things you've never had to worry about. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

BROLOSSUS OF RHODES 😂😂😂😂😂

From your profile pic, you're a white male. So am I! We get to play on the default setting, mustang, Apollo, he who walks among the corn. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

We've probably both been able to buy pants without going to six different stores. Our measurements are reliable. Because the world is ours. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Someone complains about a real injustice in pants & you don't take THAT seriously, Brotoceratops? Whaddaya gonna do with the serious stuff? — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Advertising

I assume you want people to think you're a good person, Leslie Brope. You can start by not waving away the small concerns. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Leslie Brope??? GTFO I'M DEAD.

And, finally:

Just let someone be happy that she's found pants that fit, Bro Bronas (formerly of the Bronas Brothers). Or I might really get mad. — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017

Well done, Jared. Well done.

The whole thread went viral. Which is good, because there are a lot—a LOT—of man/bro/sweetums out there who feel the same way as our "friend" Ryan. And hopefully some of those brosephs will read this and take a good long look at the brah in the mirror and consider making a change. Bree Mae, the woman whose comments started it all, is Team Jared: I love Jared and you all need to read his thread and follow him. https://t.co/5jd4ykwVCe — Bree Mae (@TheBreeMae) August 2, 2017 And so are a lot of other people. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/JURpyxvAOT — Haram Bae (@CallMeSpits) August 2, 2017 Fair. He deserves the praise. Maybe not as much as women deserve praise for walking around without pockets all day, but fine. May the bro jokes never, ever end. You made mashed brotatoes out of him — Michelle Wirth (@michellemwirth) August 2, 2017 This bronobo monkey got learnt a lesson today, he did. — Geonn Cannon (@GeonnCannon) August 2, 2017 a chumpanzee, if you will — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) August 2, 2017 He sounded like a broflake to begin with! — Haram Bae (@CallMeSpits) August 2, 2017 Man. That dude just got BROasted. Thank you and goodnight!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.