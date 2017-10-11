Advertising

By now you've certainly heard of "mansplaining," the phenomenon where men superciliously explain things to women that the women already know, possibly even better than the men do. In case you're not familiar with this circumstance, here's an example that will illustrate it perfectly.

A Twitter user going by @Uptomyknees tweeted a screengrab from Facebook of a Jeopardy question (or answer, you know what I mean), reading, "Charlton Heston's wardrobe in 1954's Secret of the Incas inspired the clothes worn by this adventurous character 27 years later."

HOLY FUCKING SHIT dude online tries to mainsplain the costumes of Indiana Jones to my mom...

...the costume designer of Indiana Jones. pic.twitter.com/bkYVtsnYPF — Macks-O-Lantern (@Uptomyknees) October 11, 2017

Advertising

The answer (or question, if you will) was "Who is Indiana Jones?" But a guy on Facebook commented, "The Jeopardy question was wrong. The movie was The Greatest Show on Earth." The know-it-all received a reply from a woman named Deborah Landis, who is both @Uptomyknees' mother and the actual costume designer of the Indiana Jones movies.

Landis wrote, "No, the question was exactly right because I provided it. Raiders of the Lost Ark is almost frame for frame Secret of the Incas. Heston later wore the same gear in Greatest Show. But his adventurer/treasure seeker Harry Steele came first." The man responded to Landis, writing "Greatest Show came out in 1952, Incas came out in 1954. Spielberg acknowledges he was inspired by Greatest Show in numerous interviews." CLASSIC mansplaining. Why take the word of the movie's actual costume designer when he's heard a few Spielberg interviews? Twitter: Uptomyknees Landis replied to the man, "Really, 'In interviews?' I was there. He and I watched Incas together in an empty theater. Stanley, you have got to be kidding." (Guessing Stanley is the guy's name, and not just a term Landis uses for every dummy who tries to explain her own career to her.)

Advertising

It's true that Greatest Show came out before Incas, but it's stupid to argue about the costume design for a movie WITH THE ACTUAL COSTUME DESIGNER. Doesn't "Stanley" know that? ADMIT DEFEAT AND MOVE ALONG, SIR.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.