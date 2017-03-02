Advertising

Will McPhail, a cartoonist for the New Yorker, drew a delightful depiction of mansplaining—set at an art gallery.

"I said, 'I wonder what it means,' not 'Tell me what it means,'" the woman grimaces at her friend, amusingly drawn with a cardigan and man bun.

A cartoon by Will McPhail. See more cartoons with our randomizer: http://nyer.cm/DwAagCA Posted by The New Yorker on Sunday, February 26, 2017

The joke needs no mansplanation. You either like it or you don't. But of course the irony was thick in the New Yorker's comments section, as mansplainers flocked in force and slammed on their keyboards.

One man wrote that "'I wonder' in conversation is commonly interpreted as an invitation for help in understanding," before concluding that this woman would not get a second date, were the first date with him.

Another simply told the cartoonist "you forgot to be funny" and elaborated that "the point of a cartoon is to be funny. If you say 'I wonder what it means' when having a conversation, it's no crazy [sic] to interpret that as a question."

Fortunately, the most-liked comments are like cream because they rise to the top, and by now they're all very self-aware comments about the firestorm of mansplanation going on below them.

And because you made it this far, here's a few more patriarchic cartoons by Will McPhail for you to enjoy. Great job.

