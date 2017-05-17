Advertising

Mansplaining—there are few things more annoying. No, not all men do it, and no, it's not every time a man explains something to a woman. Mansplaining is when a man specifically tells a woman something she already knows, something that is maybe even her area of expertise, because he assumes he knows better.

For example, I once overheard a customer at a Filipino restaurant explain to the native Filipino waitress, who spoke Tagalog, that she was pronouncing a dish wrong. How she didn't hit him over the head with a plate, I'll never know.

Advertising

Sometimes men will even mansplain to women that mansplaining isn't real, despite the fact that almost every woman experiences it at some point in her life. But hey, it's generous when dudes take time from their busy, productive lives to educate silly, weak women.

Here are some of men's greatest hits.

A tweet sent out by Twitter user Tracy Clayton asking women to share their most infuriating experiences being mansplained to elicited some great responses.

women, what's the most infuriating thing you've had mansplained to you? — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) March 21, 2017

Advertising

1. Textbook example.

that podcasts and audio content are kinda having a big moment. I've worked at wnyc for 19 years. — Kaari Pitkin (@kaaripitkin) March 21, 2017

2. Silly women and their limited understanding of technology.

.@brokeymcpoverty Recently? Office dude came in to move my phone, mocking me bc he thought I didn't know how. I said the cable's too short.. — ⚾ MHarvey ⚾ (@mharvey816) March 21, 2017

3. Women, be on the lookout for this new "thing."

.@brokeymcpoverty A man once explained street harassment to me: "Apparently, it's a thing now." Oh so it's a thing, thank you. — Emily Lindin (@EmilyLindin) March 22, 2017

4. Fascinating! Tell me more.

Menstruation. (Didn't believe I had my period because "it's not the 28th.") — shannonk (@shannonk) March 21, 2017

Advertising

5. Just because it's your job doesn't mean you know how to do it.

6. Not very helpful.

How to ride a bike. While I'm on my bike. By a guy sitting in the SUV driving next to me. — Allison McCartney (@anmccartney) March 21, 2017

7. "You're doing it wrong."

I once had a friend mansplain to my roommate how to ~correctly~ pronounce her own name bc he thought she was doing it wrong — Aja Romano (@ajaromano) March 21, 2017

8. So many period experts.

how to correctly insert a tampon. no, this person was not a doctor. — Charleyy Hodson (@CharleyyRachael) March 21, 2017

Advertising

9. Yes, you might have a PhD, but he's a m-a-n.

men regularly try to explain that there weren't women writing in the Middle Ages (I have a PhD in medieval women's writing) — Kathryn Maude (@krmaude) March 21, 2017

10. Pay attention and you might end up going places!

True story. I was WH waiting meet w/Pres. Obama. Man explains to me: "If you want to succeed you sd learn abt sports. — Angela Blanchard (@CajunAngela) March 21, 2017

what makes story better is we are both standing next to Magic J. Who was giving me a big hug at that moment. — Angela Blanchard (@CajunAngela) March 21, 2017

11. No one understands the female organism like a man.

dude in workshop tried to tell me my description of orgasm was "gratuitous" because women's orgasms don't work like that 🙃 — Rachel Charlene (@RachelCharleneL) March 21, 2017

Advertising

12. Odds are he thought he knew more.

at the racetrack—where I've worked for 14 years—men regularly try to explain to me how gambling works as I take their bets. — Elizabeth Minkel (@elizabethminkel) March 21, 2017

13. Ah, the student has become…still the student.

.@brokeymcpoverty had a journalism student take over my lecture to explain to the class why the math I was doing was wrong. He was wrong. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) March 22, 2017

Another Twitter user, Nicole Froio, called on her followers to commiserate on the most painfully obvious instances of mansplaining.

There's like 4 instances of cis men mansplaining vaginas & periods to cis women, wtf is up with this trend??? — nicole, tired af (@NicoleFroio) May 17, 2017

Advertising

14. How would she know?

How to pronounce my last name. https://t.co/iYrI7Wo9Dl — Carrie Ann (@Writer_Carrie) May 17, 2017

15. I'm sure he did so with a fake accent.

How to say “pen” in my native language. https://t.co/dRARDN243U — ojalá que Cyrus (@chrysopoetics) May 17, 2017

16. It's curtains for him.

This one time the landlord spent FIVE MINUTES explaining to us 3 lady tennants how the plain, pull open curtains worked. https://t.co/d5uCNy9LxG — Adel Smee (@adelsmee) May 17, 2017

Giphy

Advertising

17. Sit down.

A live-in boyfriend who never cooked trying to tell me I chopped garlic wrong. Bitch, I'm Sicilian. Sit down https://t.co/v97U9X4cLi — CRREdwards 💬 (@CRREdwards) May 17, 2017

18. Strike one.

I write about baseball and had season tickets next to an MLB bullpen.

A man has mansplained to me what a bullpen is and what pitchers do. https://t.co/Jn27wnYPhY — Kayla Thompson (@kmthomp29) May 17, 2017

Giphy

19. It's time the three-year-old learns about making a respectful living.

I posted a cute thing my 3y/o said about wanting to knit a princess dress and a man posted a video on how being a princess is not a career. https://t.co/we13971Dic — Holly Walker 🌾 (@hollyrwalker) May 17, 2017

Advertising

20. Vroom vroom.

How to pull a brake lever on a motorcycle. My motorcycle. He'd never ridden one before. https://t.co/yqm1f7eEF3 — Kai Dalgleish (@kaidalgleish) May 17, 2017

21. Deduct him.

Giphy

22. Cheers!

The difference in an ale and a lager. I have a whole ass certification in beer tastings and pairings. https://t.co/H7qd27immk — Reba (@beccamerlot) May 17, 2017

Advertising

23. I'm sure he tried to lecture the baby, too.

Breastfeeding. I was feeding my baby at the time. https://t.co/hM1hgqAz2f — Gina Rangi (@mokai77) May 17, 2017

24. Um, what? If anything, they are just more pillows.

"women can't sleep on their stomachs because of their breasts"https://t.co/A2KbuhhYb5 — tommy santelli (@tommysantelli) May 17, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.