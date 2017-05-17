Mansplaining—there are few things more annoying. No, not all men do it, and no, it's not every time a man explains something to a woman. Mansplaining is when a man specifically tells a woman something she already knows, something that is maybe even her area of expertise, because he assumes he knows better.
For example, I once overheard a customer at a Filipino restaurant explain to the native Filipino waitress, who spoke Tagalog, that she was pronouncing a dish wrong. How she didn't hit him over the head with a plate, I'll never know.
Sometimes men will even mansplain to women that mansplaining isn't real, despite the fact that almost every woman experiences it at some point in her life. But hey, it's generous when dudes take time from their busy, productive lives to educate silly, weak women.
Here are some of men's greatest hits.
A tweet sent out by Twitter user Tracy Clayton asking women to share their most infuriating experiences being mansplained to elicited some great responses.
1. Textbook example.
2. Silly women and their limited understanding of technology.
3. Women, be on the lookout for this new "thing."
4. Fascinating! Tell me more.
5. Just because it's your job doesn't mean you know how to do it.
6. Not very helpful.
7. "You're doing it wrong."
8. So many period experts.
9. Yes, you might have a PhD, but he's a m-a-n.
10. Pay attention and you might end up going places!
11. No one understands the female organism like a man.
12. Odds are he thought he knew more.
13. Ah, the student has become…still the student.
Another Twitter user, Nicole Froio, called on her followers to commiserate on the most painfully obvious instances of mansplaining.