Woman underwent an unnecessary double mastectomy and hysterectomy after being misdiagnosed. Now she's suing.

This is terrifying.
Elisha Cooke-Moore, 36-year-old woman from Oregon, underwent a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy after being told she carried cancer-causing genes, only to later find out that her medical team made an incorrect diagnosis. Oregon Live has reported that she has since filed a $1.8 million lawsuit.
In 2016, a nurse informed Cooke-Moore that she carried the MLH1 gene mutation and Lynch syndrome, and was told by her gynecologist that she had a 50% chance of getting breast cancer and an 80% chance of getting uterine cancer. In August, she underwent the double mastectomy, and the hysterectomy came after in October.
Cooke-Moore, a mother of five, only realized that there was a mistake while reading her medical file after the surgeries were completed. She said she called the lab to verify that she was reading the results correctly, and they confirmed that she was right. She was not carrying the cancer-causing genes, and therefore did not need the surgeries.
“Quite frankly, we are stumped to why they would make this mistake,” said Cooke-Moore's attorney, Christopher Cauble.
To make matters even worse, Cooke-Moore’s lawsuit also claims the surgeon botched the mastectomy and placement of implants. Cooke-Moore said she’s had to have more than 10 corrective surgeries so far, and that she is disfigured and in constant pain
Cooke-Moore shared this picture of her bare chest with Oregon Live to raise awareness about her condition.
Cooke-Moore revealed that she is now dealing with PTSD in the wake of the incident.
"It’s terrible, I can’t even find the words to tell you," Cooke-Moore said. "As a woman, they took what God gave me. I don’t even feel like I am one at times."