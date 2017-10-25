Woman underwent an unnecessary double mastectomy and hysterectomy after being misdiagnosed. Now she's suing.

This is terrifying.

Elisha Cooke-Moore, 36-year-old woman from Oregon, underwent a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy after being told she carried cancer-causing genes, only to later find out that her medical team made an incorrect diagnosis. Oregon Live has reported that she has since filed a $1.8 million lawsuit.

In 2016, a nurse informed Cooke-Moore that she carried the MLH1 gene mutation and Lynch syndrome, and was told by her gynecologist that she had a 50% chance of getting breast cancer and an 80% chance of getting uterine cancer. In August, she underwent the double mastectomy, and the hysterectomy came after in October.

Woman had unnecessary double mastectomy after doctors mistook her test results: https://t.co/6uL6WAi4ks — CafeMom (@cafemom) October 25, 2017

Cooke-Moore, a mother of five, only realized that there was a mistake while reading her medical file after the surgeries were completed. She said she called the lab to verify that she was reading the results correctly, and they confirmed that she was right. She was not carrying the cancer-causing genes, and therefore did not need the surgeries.

“Quite frankly, we are stumped to why they would make this mistake,” said Cooke-Moore's attorney, Christopher Cauble.