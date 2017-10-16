A simple phrase became a powerful movement Sunday night, thanks to thousands of people who bravely spoke up online. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted a call for those who have been sexually harassed or assaulted to reply to her tweet with "me too."
Less than a day later, Milano's tweet has over 38,000 replies–not to mention the numerous other tweets and Facebook posts reading "me too" and "#metoo." As described in the screenshot attached to Milano's post, this project, which was suggested by her friend, aims to show people the magnitude of sexual harassment and assault.
Tons of celebrities responded, sharing that they too have been victims.
Many others took a moment to share stories of the sexual harassment or assault they have experienced, or to comment on the movement.