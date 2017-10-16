Advertising

A simple phrase became a powerful movement Sunday night, thanks to thousands of people who bravely spoke up online. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted a call for those who have been sexually harassed or assaulted to reply to her tweet with "me too."

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Less than a day later, Milano's tweet has over 38,000 replies–not to mention the numerous other tweets and Facebook posts reading "me too" and "#metoo." As described in the screenshot attached to Milano's post, this project, which was suggested by her friend, aims to show people the magnitude of sexual harassment and assault.

Tons of celebrities responded, sharing that they too have been victims.

Being raped once made it easier to be raped again. I instinctually shut down. My body remembered, so it protected me.

I disappeared. #metoo — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

#metoo A manager on my first big tour as a backup singer. When I went to a lawyer he told me to suck it up bc the guy could do a lot for me. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 16, 2017

...so I wrote songs about it on my first record #WhatICanDoForYou #NaNaSong. #metoo — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 16, 2017

Me too — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 15, 2017

#metoo I was raped by my mother and a male family member, sexually assaulted as a model, sexually harassed by the director of my agency. — Nikki DuBose (@TheNikkiDuBose) October 15, 2017

Some men will never know what it’s like to walk down the street, be catcalled, fear for their safety or the sanctity of their space. #metoo — Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) October 16, 2017

To all the women sharing stories of sexual assault and sexual harassment, thank you for your bravery to speak up. You are not alone. #MeToo — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 15, 2017

Many others took a moment to share stories of the sexual harassment or assault they have experienced, or to comment on the movement.

#MeToo and I don’t want pity or sympathy, I just want it never to happen to anyone ever again. — Leah Nagarpowers (@leahnp613) October 16, 2017

As a sixth grader, a group of boys held me against a wall as they pulled up my shirt to "see if I stuffed my bra with Charmin or Bounty." — Cat 🇺🇸Milspo (@catie4real) October 15, 2017

The boys barely got a slap on the wrist but I was socially ostracized because I "couldn't take a joke." — Cat 🇺🇸Milspo (@catie4real) October 15, 2017

Me too. Harassed, several times.



Like *every* woman I know.



Women who've "only" been harassed, not assaulted, consider ourselves lucky. 😕 — Jyn Erso 2017 🇵🇷 (@JynErso_2017) October 15, 2017

As a child, I woke one night to see the younger of our two male house guests sitting on the side of my bed. The memory stops there. #MeToo — Julia Fuller (@Arshwa1) October 15, 2017

To those sharing.Thank you. To those who are unable to. It's okay. Youre not the shame, guilt or fear. You didn't deserve any of it. #MeToo — Lecia (@Lestiina) October 15, 2017

Women were not the only ones to speak up. People of all genders and sexual orientations shared that they have also been the victims of sexual assault and harassment.

If a trans man who has been both by cis men due to being mistaken for a woman counts, then me too. — Le💀n Mac (@n0__f4c3) October 15, 2017

Im not a woman but "me too" when I was a kid. I was just told its par for the course in the coal region& 2accept it. So many pigs on the DL. — Gare-Bear (@Pincho73) October 15, 2017

Also important, if you're a male victim of abuse, you matter too and this chorus of voices is also rising for you. You're not alone. #MeToo — Angela (@vinekey) October 16, 2017

