Menstrual brownies are finally here and they might make your period a lot less horrible.

When you have your period, sometimes all you want to do is crawl under the covers and eat baked goods. Because resting and eating chocolate is truly what you deserve when you're menstruating!!!
Evidently, I'm not the only one with this outlook on menstrual self-care, because the menstruation market is now home to a new, much-needed product. As reported by The Takeout, Moon Cycle Bakery, a Kickstarter-funded project, will soon offer a monthly subscription for menstruating humans, sending a box of healthy baked goods specially formulated for people on their periods.
As Moon Cycle Bakery's website explains, the desserts are made with ingredients including fiber (which fights cramps), antioxidants, iron (which some people lose on their periods), calcium, magnesium (something we lose during our periods), ginger (helps with pain) and more. The Chocolate Cups Sweetened with Ginger and Honey are sweet but not too sweet that your blood sugar will "spike and then plummet," the Raspberry Black Bean Brownies with Primrose have gamma-linolenic acid (science), and the Matcha Coconut Bites are designed to soothe PMS symptoms. Is it just me, or do these baked goods sound way more delicious than ibuprofen?
There are also vegan and gluten free options, and decadent or sweet options. As of now, there is no option to add tampons or pads to your cart, but that would be cute, wouldn't it?
Moon Cycle Bakery will officially start accepting orders December 15, and shipments will start in February or March. Customers can choose to get a monthly subscription or simply place one-time orders (which the company recommends for those with irregular periods). An app will be available to make placing orders easier (a.k.a. for all those times you realize Aunt Flo is around the corner and you need relaxing baked goods ASAP).
Packages cost $15 for one treat, $23 for two treats, and $30 for three treats. Pretty pricey, but cheaper than a menstrual cup, amirite?!