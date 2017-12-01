Menstrual brownies are finally here and they might make your period a lot less horrible.

When you have your period, sometimes all you want to do is crawl under the covers and eat baked goods. Because resting and eating chocolate is truly what you deserve when you're menstruating!!!

Evidently, I'm not the only one with this outlook on menstrual self-care, because the menstruation market is now home to a new, much-needed product. As reported by The Takeout, Moon Cycle Bakery, a Kickstarter-funded project, will soon offer a monthly subscription for menstruating humans, sending a box of healthy baked goods specially formulated for people on their periods.

As Moon Cycle Bakery's website explains, the desserts are made with ingredients including fiber (which fights cramps), antioxidants, iron (which some people lose on their periods), calcium, magnesium (something we lose during our periods), ginger (helps with pain) and more. The Chocolate Cups Sweetened with Ginger and Honey are sweet but not too sweet that your blood sugar will "spike and then plummet," the Raspberry Black Bean Brownies with Primrose have gamma-linolenic acid (science), and the Matcha Coconut Bites are designed to soothe PMS symptoms. Is it just me, or do these baked goods sound way more delicious than ibuprofen?