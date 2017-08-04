Advertising

When it comes to body image, we can be as cruel on ourselves as a YouTube comments section. To make a point about the harsh way we judge our own bodies, French model and fitness vlogger Louise Aubery recently shared two identical photos of herself side-by-side with one key difference: perspective.

One photo is titled "what you see" and the other is titled "what I see."

As you can see, her captions highlight the stark contrast between how she perceives herself ("big nose," "back fat" and "cellulite") vs. how others perceive her ("big smile," "long legs," and "strong butt").

In the caption, she admitted to suffering from insecurities, even while preaching self love and body positivity. She wrote:

⚡️ I am guilty.

I am here to always be completely honest, because I feel social medias need more of it. As much as I preach self love and truly made some progress accepting myself, there is something I really struggle with : pictures.



Whenever I see a picture of me, the first things which catches my eyes are my FLAWS.

I always see what is wrong. "Too close". "My nose appears too big." "My legs look too white". "I look terrible"

This is usually what follows when someone show me a picture they took of me.



YET, I really do not look at people's flaws first when I look at a picture of someone else ! On the contrary, I tend to focus on their assets.



So why not do the same with yourself ? We really need to learn not to be so harsh on ourselves. It is not healthy. I am going to work on it, and I hope you will too. 💛

Clearly, Aubery is not the only person out there struggling with distorted body image. Her photo went viral, wracking up over 11,000 likes on Instagram since she shared it on Wednesday, and the comments section is full of people who say they can relate:

And the photos are helping other people realize they may be equally hard on themselves:

Given the insane body image expectations society places on women, it makes sense that even a model like Louise Aubery would struggle with accepting the way she looks. But she's right, it's really not healthy to be so harsh on ourselves. And half the things we think about ourselves are made up by our minds anyway.

Let's all start being kinder to ourselves and our bodies, starting now.

