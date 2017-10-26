Models who were cyberbullied for their 'different' body types get ultimate revenge.

Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasley are models, best friends, and the founders of the Any BODY campaign and blog that celebrates beauty of all shapes and sizes and discourages people from comparing women's bodies.
Their mission to promote body diversity began early this year when Georgia posted an extremely sweet and innocent BFF photo on Instagram. But since the internet can be a cesspool of cruelty and misery, their photo went viral and they got relentlessly trolled, with many people commenting on the difference between their bodies.
Here's the original photo that sparked the body shaming, which Any BODY reshared in March:
"Where it all started," reads the caption. It continues:
We posted this picture online, just as best friends going out on the weekend, it got reposted a lot and the controversy started.. You have photoshopped yourself thinner or your friend bigger, what kind of friend are you? Was one of the comments, it broke my heart because Kate and I are best friends why would I do that? The fact that a simple picture of two people together went so viral purely because of their body types shocked me... and @any.body_co was created because no one should have to deal with that and it shouldn't even be acknowledged, all I see here is two women.. not one "skinny" woman and one "curvy" woman, stop comparing everyone to each other and accept every person as beautiful in their own right. #loveanyBODY
"People will always make assumptions and jump to conclusions! I was more concerned that rather than seeing a friendship people just saw two women and two different bodies," Kate told Sports Illustrated about the whole fiasco. "My initial reaction was shock because I didn't expect people to be so negative about two women they didn't know..."
Well, they say "living well is the best revenge," and if so, Kate and Georgia definitely got the best revenge. Because not only did they start a whole movement that's picking up heat on Instagram, but they also recently scored a shoot with the highly esteemed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the popular magazine announced last week.
They seem, understandably, pretty psyched about it.
"Pinch me," wrote Georgia on Instagram. (Don't actually pinch her, please.)
SO TAKE THAT, HATERS.
But these women are more interested in transforming the way people view women's bodies than saying "I TOLD YOU" to their cyberbullies. I guess not everyone's as petty as I am.
"We are hoping to change the game, not just our own modeling careers," Kate told People about their plans for Any BODY. "Georgia and I hope to be advocates for women of all sizes being represented in the fashion industry together, in advertising, runway and size ranges."
Now THAT, my friends, is how you take down a bunch of cyberbullies.