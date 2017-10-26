Models who were cyberbullied for their 'different' body types get ultimate revenge.

Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasley are models, best friends, and the founders of the Any BODY campaign and blog that celebrates beauty of all shapes and sizes and discourages people from comparing women's bodies.

Their mission to promote body diversity began early this year when Georgia posted an extremely sweet and innocent BFF photo on Instagram. But since the internet can be a cesspool of cruelty and misery, their photo went viral and they got relentlessly trolled, with many people commenting on the difference between their bodies.

Here's the original photo that sparked the body shaming, which Any BODY reshared in March:

"Where it all started," reads the caption. It continues: