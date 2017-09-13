Advertising

Okay. Get ready to roll your eyeballs. A mom in the UK has gone viral after refusing to let her two-year-old daughter attend a daycare with overweight teachers. No, we're not kidding.

Writer Hilary Freeman penned an essay for The Daily Mail recalls meeting a nursery assistant at the daycare who she describes as "a lovely woman: kind and great with children" and happened to be overweight. You'd think that being kind and great with children would qualify someone to work in a daycare, but apparently Freeman doesn't think so.

Freeman goes on to say she felt "a growing sense of unease" about leaving her daughter with this caring woman who is great with children, simply because of the woman's weight. "She was only in her 20s, but already obese - morbidly so," Freeman writes.

Seems kind of harsh, right? Don't worry, this essay gets worse!

Freeman says her criticisms of the daycare employee's weight come from a concern for her daughter's safety.

"Would she, I wondered, have the lightning reflexes needed to save an adventurous toddler from imminent danger?" Freeman questioned. "And what sort of unhealthy habits would she teach my daughter, who would be eating her lunch and tea there each day?" Freeman reveals these worries ultimately caused her to make the decision not to send her daughter to the daycare.

Have your eyes rolled back inside your head yet? Not quite? Good, because there's more!

Later on in the essay, Freeman reveals that she told people that she chose the other nursery for her daughter because it was smaller and friendlier, but now she's relieved to finally get the real reason off her chest. "I knew I would be accused of discrimination, or ‘fat-shaming’, if I admitted the truth."

And then she went on to defend her right to fat-shame people, and said that body-positivity is problematic.

"Activists say that ‘fat is beautiful’ and being obese isn’t a problem, she writes. "Anyone who points out it’s not a good thing to be so overweight is condemned. Telling a woman she should think about losing weight for her health is, apparently, now 'anti-feminist.'"

Uh, or maybe it's just not nice to call someone fat? Alas, Freeman's defense continued. "Rolls of fat are not attractive — I shouldn’t be scared to say that," she wrote.

Ohhh boy. You can read Freeman's full essay over at The Daily Mail.

