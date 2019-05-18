Mom goes viral by wearing skintight dress she has 'no business wearing.'

Society loves to tell women what we can and cannot wear: they're constantly like "women over 40 can't wear latex!" and "please stop wearing your pajamas to work, May!"

I'm over it. And so is Katey Johnson, who runs popular blog The Mother Octopus. So during a girls' trip with her BFF, she decided to stick it to convention by rocking a little black dress she claims she has "no business wearing."

"When I tried it on I knew the dress wasn't made for my 5’2″ body, 160 lb. body, but I felt great in it," writes Johnson, 40, in a viral Facebook post. "I’m not known to wear form-fitting clothes. At all. But I wanted it, so I bought it. And I was proud of myself for it."

And now the internet is proud of her, too. Because Johnson shared a photo of her wearing the LBD on Facebook, along with a powerful post about body positivity, and it's racked up over 4,000 shares in three days.

In the post, she explains why it's important to her to let go of self-image and the restrictions we put on ourselves, and "start being kind" to ourselves.

She writes: