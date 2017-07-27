Advertising

A brave woman is going viral for sharing a picture that could potentially save lives.

Right after mother-of-three Sherrie Rhodes was diagnosed with breast cancer, she shared this picture of her breast on Facebook. Although most women are instructed to look for lumps while doing cancer checks, Rhodes wanted to show that the only warning sign she saw that prompted her to get checked by a doctor: two dimples.

Yesterday I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It came as a total shock as this dimpling (in the pic) is the only symptom I had. I noticed it end of June, two days later I went to my GP who referred me to the breast clinic. I went there just over a week ago and had a scan which revealed a mass, I then had a mammogram which confirmed it so had some biopsys done the same day. I wasn't too worried as there was no lump or anything. Unfortunately it came back as breast cancer. Please check your breast regularly and don't ignore anything that is different. If I hadn't seen a post like this previously I wouldn't have known that this dimpling was a sign of cancer. Please share and raise awareness.

Rhodes received an outpouring of support and gratitude from women who didn't know dimpling could be affiliated with cancer.

"Thinking of you. Bravely posting this so soon after a diagnosis like you have received just shows how strong you are and that you can tackle anything that may be ahead. Sending lots of love your way x x x," wrote one commenter.

"So sorry to hear about this happening to you Sherrie and you are very brave to post it so soon after your diagnosis just to make other ppl aware of this horrible disease! There you go thinking about others again, you can't help yourself can you. Be positive chuck, it's horrible but you can beat this, especially with the family you have! My mam had a lump taken away n radiotherapy over Christmas n she's come out the other side n she is 87. Sending you big hugs xxxx," said another.

In her hour of need, Sherrie thought not of herself and her diagnosis, but of helping others:

"I decided to do the post almost straight away. I was sat in the car park and thought, 'I'm going to put a picture on Facebook,'" she told The Daily Mail. "It's an intimate area and I was nervous about doing it but thought I'd do it in a delicate way and thought it would be worth it if it helped just one person."

