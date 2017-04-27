Advertising

Nilly Dahlia, a mom in Brighton, UK, is calling on others to see what it's like to be judged for "a piece of cloth" by taking the "hijab challenge."

In a video posted by Channel Mum, Dahlia said that she was verbally abused for wearing a headscarf in a supermarket, and that when she smiles at other moms, they hardly ever smile back.

Dahlia explains that 51% of Muslim moms say that they feel lonely, which is hardly a surprise when 35% of moms say they wouldn't approach a mom who wears a hijab.

Advertising

"Come on guys, it's literally just a piece of cloth on my head," Dahlia notes.

The mom of two gives a rundown of what wearing a hijab means to her. "For me it shows that I'm a Muslim woman. It's to allow people to acknowledge my personality over my looks," she explains. Plus, perks include an "instant coverup" for breastfeeding, and getting to hide a bad hair or bloating day.

The styling process. Channel Mum

Advertising

Dahlia is asking other moms to see what it's like to be instantly judged, and hoping it will help people empathize with Muslim moms.

“The irony is everyone is happy to talk if I have a hat or even a towel on my head, so why not a hijab? I’m the same person underneath,” she says.

“My aim is for people to realize it’s just a bit of cloth. Some people wear hijab, accept it and move on. See past the scarf and see the person.”

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.