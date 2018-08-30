Mystery woman in wrist restraints seen ringing doorbells at 3 am has been found, is safe.

A "mystery" woman who was seen knocking on doors and ringing doorbells in the middle of the night in Montgomery, Texas on August 24th has been identified and is "safe with family members," Buzzfeed reports.

A search for the woman was underway after this Facebook post was shared by the Montgomery Country Sheriff's Office earlier this week:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious incident that occurred in Montgomery, Texas. Please share this post so it can be monitored by law enforcement. If you have any information regarding this or if you know the woman or if yoy are the woman in the pictures please contact us. Lieutenant Scott Spencer Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 26, 2018

In the deeply upsetting video, the woman has no pants on, seems very distressed and appears to be wearing restraints on both wrists. She was reported to have been knocking on doors and ringing doorbells around 3 a.m., but then "vanished." Officers reportedly launched a "door to door" investigation, asking residents of the small town for information. But no one recognized her and she didn't match any missing persons report.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County Lt. Scott Spencer told reporters that the woman "has been identified and is safe." She was reportedly the victim of an "abusive" boyfriend, who has apparently since died by suicide, according to this report:

Update: MCTXSheriff Investigation of Suspicious Incident in Montgomery Texas (Doorbell Video) On August 29th 2018 at about 11 a.m. the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a welfare check call in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision. Deputies received information a male made suicidal comments. When deputies arrived on scene they could not get an answer at the door and due to the circumstances made forced entry into the home. A man was found deceased inside the home. The male was identified as a 49 year old white male. They preliminary cause of death is believed to be a single gunshot wound. The deceased's girlfriend a 32 year old white female, who was not on scene when deputies arrived, is confirmed to be the female in the doorbell ring video. Due to the female's status as a family violence victim, the female's identity can not be released at this time. The female is confirmed to be safe and with family. The investigation will continue. The female that we have all been looking for has been identified and is safe. She is currently outside Montgomery County and our investigators will be meeting with her to continue the investigation. Lieutenant Scott Spencer Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 29, 2018

We hope this woman makes a full recovery from this horrific-sounding ordeal.