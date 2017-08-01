Some days, a news outlet shares something so dumb, you wonder "how did we survive before Twitter was here to drag them over this????" And today is one of those days. Because the New York Post shared an article today, which was originally published in The Sun, today with the headline: "Boobs are back in a big way."
They tweeted it, too. They really put themselves out there for this one.
Hahahahahahha, New York Post, really?? Boobs are.... "back"? Like, they left? (Yes, we know what they meant and it's even dumber, because a physical body part can't "go out of style.") But also, they're not just back but, in a "big way"? It's... there's... too many jokes to be made.
I'll let Twitter take it from here:
LMFAO.
Some people are actually mad. Which is completely fair.
And of course, Team Butt had to weigh in as well:
Sorry butts, get outta the way. Boobs are back. You are no longer needed.
And conspiracies abound...
Boobs were warned. Boobs were given an explanation. Nevertheless, boobs persisted.
And many people are pretty pumped boobs are back. We missed them.
BRB gotta go get my boobs out of the storage unit where I've been keeping them since they went out of style. Thanks for the heads up, New York Post!