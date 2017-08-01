Advertising

Some days, a news outlet shares something so dumb, you wonder "how did we survive before Twitter was here to drag them over this????" And today is one of those days. Because the New York Post shared an article today, which was originally published in The Sun, today with the headline: "Boobs are back in a big way."

They tweeted it, too. They really put themselves out there for this one.

Boobs are back in a big way https://t.co/aR1wVGxgFz pic.twitter.com/qcJ3ejZPKr — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2017

Advertising

Hahahahahahha, New York Post, really?? Boobs are.... "back"? Like, they left? (Yes, we know what they meant and it's even dumber, because a physical body part can't "go out of style.") But also, they're not just back but, in a "big way"? It's... there's... too many jokes to be made.

I'll let Twitter take it from here:

"Everyone knows boobs have always existed. What this article presupposes is...maybe they haven't?" https://t.co/zUie6Kniw0 — Greg (@gwiss) August 1, 2017

Advertising

*desperately dialing 911 and locking all doors and windows* Boobs are back in a big way https://t.co/Gcv2APQJBI — hunter h (@HRETNUH) August 1, 2017

LMFAO.

"As i watched the horizon with the thelescope, i saw a great wave coming toward us. I had to alert my fellow men"https://t.co/geAksm9RGI — GoodBoy🕊🏴☮️✝ (@AnpacDove) August 1, 2017

Advertising

But you know what has always been trendy *slowly removes Conoco station sunglsses*...personalities. https://t.co/5u8K2wVCor — Collin Ingram (@CollinIngram) August 1, 2017

Some people are actually mad. Which is completely fair.

These convos about certain body parts and/or types being in or out are irritating to me. https://t.co/ReQLYJO8Bv — IDKWHEREDAMUHFUGGAIS (@BougieLa) August 1, 2017

Boobs are back in a "big" way? What about girls with small boobs? Medium? Don't discriminate, yo. All boobs are fantastic. — Siskyphus (@siskyphus) August 1, 2017

And of course, Team Butt had to weigh in as well:

Advertising

As a proud member of #TeamButts, I need to know if this impacts the status of butts in any way. Please help me out, @nypost. https://t.co/GlV11avSRN — Beverly Tweetmaker (@BvrlyTweetmaker) August 1, 2017

Sorry butts, get outta the way. Boobs are back. You are no longer needed.

thank god the boobs are finally back. i missed the boobs so much when they were gone. https://t.co/g5l2oJwdIr — eve ⚔️ peyser (@evepeyser) August 1, 2017

And conspiracies abound...

Boobs are back

E

N

G

H

A

Z

In a big way — David Klion (@DavidKlion) August 1, 2017

Advertising

Boobs were warned. Boobs were given an explanation. Nevertheless, boobs persisted.

So many people doubted boobs still they persisted. https://t.co/UAheDt8uJX — J. Patrick Rollo 🥑 (@ThePatrickRollo) August 1, 2017

gotta ask my mom if she still has any of her old boobs from the 80s that I can wear https://t.co/TJ0eqMpslL — Helena Fitzgerald (@helfitzgerald) August 1, 2017

And many people are pretty pumped boobs are back. We missed them.

"Boobs are back in a big way" pic.twitter.com/gVmP9BUCoT — Pretentious Pariah (@Frustrated_Fan) August 1, 2017

Advertising

🎶the boobs are back in town, the boobs are back in town again, been hanging down at dino's🎶 https://t.co/86ii34QoWo — Rikky! Rikki! Rikkè! (@rwxoxo) August 1, 2017

my time has come https://t.co/CzbREcHdos — SalesOnFilm (@salesonfilm) August 1, 2017

Thank you all for seeing me through the difficult period of time during which my large breasts were off trend. Alas, it has finally ended. https://t.co/G84pFAJX2C — Candice (@candicehelfandr) August 1, 2017

Boobs, like cargo shorts and Crocs, are always in style https://t.co/8CgXBsAtHX — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 1, 2017

Advertising

BRB gotta go get my boobs out of the storage unit where I've been keeping them since they went out of style. Thanks for the heads up, New York Post!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.