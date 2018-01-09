Cartoon captures the art of mansplaining, guy’s comment hilariously proves the point.

Cartoon captures the art of mansplaining, guy’s comment hilariously proves the point.
Orli Matlow
Jan 09, 2018@5:30 PM
Advertising

Well, this is just perfect.

A dude's response to a New Yorker cartoon about mansplaining fully proves its point.

Angela Hayes, associate director of workforce development policy at the Center of American Progress, shared the cartoon, and added a shout out to the fact that it'll resonate with every woman who has ever lived.

Cartoon captures the art of mansplaining, guy’s comment hilariously proves the point.

And alas, though a woman is an expert on the subject of her own experience is no match for a confident man.

"This happens to men too. All the time," one Mike Fellman chimed in. "People who are truly experts aren't phased by it. I'm a chess master, weaker players challenge my views on the game all the very [sic] time. In the end I'm usually right, but my arguments are sharpened."

Advertising
Cartoon captures the art of mansplaining, guy’s comment hilariously proves the point.
Good for you!
giphy

The response quickly went viral.

Advertising

Dude, you got owned. By yourself. It's a self-own.

This isn't the first time this happened, because men really can't help themselves.

This week's New Yorker cartoon. Let me wonder.

A post shared by Will McPhail (@willmcphail4) on

As you can imagine, many dudes on Facebook took the opportunity to tell us what it means.

While we're here, let's look at some more funny cartoons that are #relatable.

Advertising

Another from this week's Private Eye.

A post shared by Will McPhail (@willmcphail4) on

A post shared by Will McPhail (@willmcphail4) on

A post shared by Will McPhail (@willmcphail4) on

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc