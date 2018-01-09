Cartoon captures the art of mansplaining, guy’s comment hilariously proves the point.

Well, this is just perfect.

A dude's response to a New Yorker cartoon about mansplaining fully proves its point.

Angela Hayes, associate director of workforce development policy at the Center of American Progress, shared the cartoon, and added a shout out to the fact that it'll resonate with every woman who has ever lived.

And alas, though a woman is an expert on the subject of her own experience is no match for a confident man.

"This happens to men too. All the time," one Mike Fellman chimed in. "People who are truly experts aren't phased by it. I'm a chess master, weaker players challenge my views on the game all the very [sic] time. In the end I'm usually right, but my arguments are sharpened."