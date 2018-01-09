Cartoon captures the art of mansplaining, guy’s comment hilariously proves the point.

Well, this is just perfect.
A dude's response to a New Yorker cartoon about mansplaining fully proves its point.
Angela Hayes, associate director of workforce development policy at the Center of American Progress, shared the cartoon, and added a shout out to the fact that it'll resonate with every woman who has ever lived.
And alas, though a woman is an expert on the subject of her own experience is no match for a confident man.
"This happens to men too. All the time," one Mike Fellman chimed in. "People who are truly experts aren't phased by it. I'm a chess master, weaker players challenge my views on the game all the very [sic] time. In the end I'm usually right, but my arguments are sharpened."
The response quickly went viral.
OMG. Too perfect.— Jeffrey Correa (@JCorreaNYC) January 9, 2018
Jeez, you'd think "this happening to men all the time" would make dudes more sympathetic, not less.— Claudia “Opportunistic” Lonow Rapaport (@claudialonow) January 9, 2018
i head-desked so hard i think i might have concussion...— samantha Louise Hyde (@SamaHyde) January 9, 2018
He truly doesn't see what he just did there.— MLH (@Heffalumpy) January 9, 2018
(And that, my friends, is how one publically pwns oneself.)
Dude, you got owned. By yourself. It's a self-own.
This isn't the first time this happened, because men really can't help themselves.
As you can imagine, many dudes on Facebook took the opportunity to tell us what it means.
