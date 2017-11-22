Former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter accused of rape.

Warning: This post contains the description of some violent, graphic acts.
Former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has been accused of rape by a member of the aughts girl band Dream, Melissa Schuman. Schuman, 33, wrote a post on her blog, Melissa Explains It All, titled "Don't worry, I won't tell anybody," that details the alleged incident with Carter, 37.
According to Schuman, when she was 18 and Carter was 22, he invited her and a friend to his apartment on a day off from the movie Schuman and Carter were shooting together, The Hollow.
At one point, Carter allegedly took Schuman into the bathroom and started kissing her. Schuman claims that it was a well-known fact that she was a virgin with "religious conservative christian [sic] values."
Carter reportedly removed Schuman's pants, performed oral sex on her, and then forced her to do the same to him. Schuman wrote that Carter told her, "Don't worry, I won't tell anybody," as if that was what Schuman was worried about. Then he took her to the bedroom and physically forced her to have sex with him.
In her post, Schuman wrote of the alleged rape,
He threw me on the bed and climbed on top of me. Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, "I could be your husband."
No. No, no, no.
In her post, Schuman wrote that she wanted to press charges, but was told Carter had "most powerful litigator in the country." She also described her fear of coming forward, because she felt she “would likely be buried in humiliation, accused of being fame hungry, and it would ultimately hurt me professionally as well as publicly.”
On Twitter, Schuman wrote,
I just want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. Thank you for bearing witness to my story. Thank you for providing me a safe place to be open and vulnerable. I love you all. Thank you for aiding me in the healing that I so desperately needed. I am free now.
Check out Schuman's post for the whole story.