This is Nicki Misurelli. She's a 30-year-old woman (and all-around badass) who spends her time riding a motorcycle and traveling around the world.

Misurelli told The Independent that she was inspired to take the trip when she asked her now ex-boyfriend if she could come along on a motorcycle trip he was planning from Alaska to Argentina. He replied that it was a "guys only" trip that would be "too dangerous and intense" for her.

"You probably couldn't handle it," he told her. (Do you see me seething? I'm seething.)

"So we broke up and I went by myself," Misurelli said. (YAS, GIRL!)

For the first leg of her journey, Misurelli rode 12,000 miles from Alaska to Panama.

And she didn't stop there. Just last month, she finished a 5,500 mile tour through Italy, Spain, France, Gibraltar, Portugal, Austria, Slovenia, and Morocco.

“A lot of people just assume I’m rich,” she told The Independent. “But it’s not true. I have no house and barely any possessions. I pulled all my retirement money and sold almost all of my belongings. It’s amazing how little we actually need in life.”

In between trips, Misurelli works part-time. On the road, she carries as little as possible and sleeps wherever she can, including a highway tunnel in Italy.

“I do not have an exact route, I leave it open to spontaneous and random opportunities," Misurelli told The Telegraph. "Life and traveling is not always easy, but I have discovered that it makes me physically and mentally stronger and I learn more about myself and other people and cultures too."

You can follow Misurelli's awesome adventures on her Instagram and Facebook.

