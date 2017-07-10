Advertising

According to Donald Trump's former deputy campaign manager, you can't be a feminist if you dare criticize Ivanka.

HAHAHAHA.

Seriously uninformed Citizens United chairman David Bossie railed against feminists in an interview with Fox News to protect White House's precious flower, Ivanka Trump.

"These feminists are only feminists in name only. They're only feminists when it affects their checkbook. They don't fight for women across the board. They never have," said Bossie. "If you agree with them, they are on your side and they will fight for you. If you are not on their side, they will demean you in the most ugly terms."

Interesting statement, guy who fought to get a pussy-grabber elected! Let's unpack it, shall we?

First of all, Bossie seems to think feminism means supporting all women no matter what, even if their agendas are doing damage to larger communities of women. Identifying as female does not get you the blind support of feminists and a one-way ticket to some exclusive feminist club. Deciding not to support a person who uses sweatshops and aids a sexual predator hell-bent on limiting women's rights IS feminist, you turd.

Second of all, it is super ironic that Bossie would say feminists are only feminists when it "affects their checkbook" seeing that Ivanka is making money off her pseudo-feminism every day. From her book, Women Who Work, to her fashion line, she uses branded-feminism (catchy but unsubstantial "girl power!" slogans), to cash in regularly. But yes, feminists do put their money where their mouth is, and will boycott businesses they believe to be harmful. But we are sure that Ivanka already knows that.

All that aside, it is the right of the people to criticize the government, and by thrusting herself into a role no one wanted her to be in (and that she really shouldn't be in the first place), Ivanka is subjecting herself to criticism. The people have to keep their leaders in check, and if Ivanka wants to sit in on Daddy's meetings and act like a part of the administration, she is liable to be judged as such.

Plus, do Bossie and his colleagues ever go to bat for any other women besides Ivanka? How about the women Trump himself has attacked? Has Bossie stood up for Elizabeth Warren? Rosie O'Donnell? Alicia Machado? Has he said that they were being unfairly treated or overly criticized? Don't think so.

Lastly, feminists hold each other accountable by criticizing one another. Feminism protects certain ideals and values, not individuals. At its core, feminism is a political movement, not a big ol' love fest where everyone rallies around rich white ladies just because they are female. Yes, Ivanka is a powerful and successful woman, but that doesn't mean that she isn't also a tool of the patriarchy. If Ivanka reaps the benefits of feminism and decides to take them and create an empire of sh*tty handbags and patriarchal BS, that is her right, but it doesn't mean feminists have to like it.

