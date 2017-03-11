Advertising

If you don't follow @NoToFeminism yet, honestly you're messing up. It's a satirical Twitter account, written by a fictional woman (generically called Woman Against Feminism) who is not a feminist, and it highlights exactly how insane anti-feminist beliefs and agendas are.

I don't need fimemem if men abuse women they are PUNISHED e.g if they are an ACTOR they get a nomination to win a GOLD STATUE #severe #ouch — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) January 25, 2017

Rebecca Shaw, the genius behind the account, is able to poke holes in the logic of many conservative ideas about the female half of the population, and make obvious just how important the feminist agenda is. She created the account and began tweeting after the "Women Against Feminism" heated up in 2014, but it feels more relevant and important now that we have an admitted sexual assaulter as President, and a VP who is vehemently against reproductive rights.

I don't need femimss finally there is a President that represents rich straight white men — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) November 20, 2016

Shaw explains why she thinks Twitter is a great comedy medium in an interview with with Ravishly: "The Internet gives a lot more scope for a lot of different kinds of voices in satire or comedy to be heard over more traditional outlets like television," she said. "Basically anything that helps elevate the voices of people alongside (or above) voices of straight white dudes is a beautiful thing." It's a beautiful thing indeed. In honor of Shaw's continued dedication to creating important conversation online, as well as her ability to make us laugh, here are some of my favorite tweets of Woman Against Feminism:

I don’t need fimsms can’t wait to see what the new VP does in power, The Suss Pence Is Killing Me! Or more likely it will kill many women — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) November 10, 2016

I don’t need femims I like my coffee like I like my reproductive rights: expensive and given to me by a man — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) November 1, 2016

I don't need femimis women are far too emotional to be President!! A President need to be calm and normal. Like Donald Trump #calm #soothing — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) October 11, 2016

I don't need fiemesm it is RUINING ROMANCE!! How are men meant to flirt if they now have to 'care' if the woman is 'interested' or not?? — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) September 21, 2016

Why I’ll Never Date A Feminst

1. Too many opinions!!

2. They like women. that’s bad

3. None of them would ever date me

4. number 3 again — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) September 9, 2016

I don’t need femim my husband is not a MONSTER for wanting me to stay at home and not work! He is a monster because his dad was a werewolf — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) August 17, 2016

I don’t need fimems i like MANLY men! my husband is TOUGH and FIRM and CHEWY and ROUND and MADE FROM YEAST DOUGH oh no i married a bagel — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) July 26, 2016

I don’t need femisms if Leslie Jones didn’t want to receive horrendous abuse why didn’t she simply transform into a white man?? Suspicious — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) July 19, 2016

I don't need femimss girls go to college!! They learn about science, college campus assaults, short sentences for men who rape, literature, — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) June 9, 2016

I don’t need fimeme consent is very confusing because it involves both listening to women AND respecting their wishes. That’s two things!! — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) May 17, 2016

I don’t need femims because we have lost too many men to the friendzone. The zone where they get to be friends with women. It’s a nightmare — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) May 10, 2016

i don’t need femisms we need to keep transgender people from bathrooms! what are they doing in there, using the bathroom?????? #scared — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) April 30, 2016

I don’t need fimem we NEED men to do things!I tried fixing my own computer once & accidentally filled the hard drive with menstrual blood — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) April 29, 2016

I don’t need femism I wish femisits would just CALM DOWN & stop being HYSTERICAL & be more like men! who send death threats over video games — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) April 28, 2016

I don’t need feminms because I like a man who is STRONG with heaps of MUSCLES from carrying around his privilege since birth #fitspo — WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) April 20, 2016

