If you've ever opened your eyes, you've probably seen an ad objectifying a woman. Whether it's on TV, a billboard, in a movie, or on the back of a cereal box, women's bodies being used to hawk products is a tale as old as time capitalism. But how often do we see MEN being objectified? Not nearly often enough, let me tell ya!

But one company is out to change that. Suis Studios makes suits for women—and ONLY for women. Just to be clear: they do not make suits for men. It's even their tagline: "not dressing men."

