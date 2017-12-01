Pamela Anderson just gave a trainwreck interview with Megyn Kelly shaming Harvey Weinstein's accusers.

Thursday, on Megyn Kelly's show, Pamela Anderson told Kelly that the women accusing former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment are to blame for the incidents. Basically, she said they had it coming. Oh, Pamela Anderson, why??
Her reasoning is that it was apparently well-known in Hollywood that a woman shouldn't be alone with Weinstein.
Anderson told Kelly,
I think it was common knowledge. That certain people or certain producers in Hollywood are people to avoid privately. You know what you're getting in to if you go to a hotel room, alone.
Kelly pointed out that a lot of the women who came forward (of which there are over 50) said that the meetings were set up by their own agents, whom the women trusted. But that just didn't cut it with Anderson, who said that was "not a good excuse."
Then go with them. That's what they should have done. Sent somebody with them. I just think there's easy ways to remedy that. That's not a good excuse.
So listen up, actresses who find themselves in rooms with predatory men: You shouldn't have gotten yourself into that position, and Pamela Anderson is not buying your "excuse" that you didn't know.
Anderson continued,
When I came to Hollywood, I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that just made no sense, just common sense. "Don't go into a hotel room alone. If someone answers the door in a bathrobe, leave." Things that are common sense. But I know Hollywood is very seductive and people want to be famous and sometimes you think you're going to be safe with an adult in the room. I don't know where this security comes from, but somehow I dodged it all.
It's unfortunate that because Anderson herself hasn't been sexually harassed by a man in Hollywood, she doesn't believe that it can happen to other actresses unless it's the actresses own fault.
Her victim-blaming is especially sad, since Anderson has been open about her own childhood sexual abuse. She seems to contradict herself by telling Kelly,
We naturally blame ourselves. I didn't tell my mother for a long time, and even when I told her she said, "Oh, well that's in the past, don't even think about it anymore." But you somehow think that you were to blame, but I learned never to put myself in those situations again.
A person's sexual harassment is not their own fault, it's the fault of the people doing it. No one is responsible for anyone else's behavior, and hopefully Anderson will listen to more stories and become more compassionate.