Pamela Anderson just gave a trainwreck interview with Megyn Kelly shaming Harvey Weinstein's accusers.

Thursday, on Megyn Kelly's show, Pamela Anderson told Kelly that the women accusing former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment are to blame for the incidents. Basically, she said they had it coming. Oh, Pamela Anderson, why??

Her reasoning is that it was apparently well-known in Hollywood that a woman shouldn't be alone with Weinstein.

Anderson told Kelly,

I think it was common knowledge. That certain people or certain producers in Hollywood are people to avoid privately. You know what you're getting in to if you go to a hotel room, alone.

Kelly pointed out that a lot of the women who came forward (of which there are over 50) said that the meetings were set up by their own agents, whom the women trusted. But that just didn't cut it with Anderson, who said that was "not a good excuse."

Then go with them. That's what they should have done. Sent somebody with them. I just think there's easy ways to remedy that. That's not a good excuse.

So listen up, actresses who find themselves in rooms with predatory men: You shouldn't have gotten yourself into that position, and Pamela Anderson is not buying your "excuse" that you didn't know.