Earlier this month, plus-size Instagram model noonie_regardless shared a photo of herself wearing a crop-top with an inspiring message about body positivity. As women especially, we don't hear this shit enough and her message was empowering AF.

Her post went viral and wracked up hundreds of comments. For the most part, people were supportive and inspired by her confidence.

The internet can be a pretty positive place once in a while. But it's also a place where sad people deal with their own problems by writing mean things about complete strangers. Someone screenshotted Noonie's post and then turned into a body-shaming meme, writing: "leave the bralette & crop top wearing to us skinny girls."

Noonie handled it like a champ, sharing the meme on her own Instagram page with a message to the troll.

In the caption, she wrote:

No I don't have the flat stomach to flex in a crop top/bralette but I have a muffin top to do so. I don't know why people still body shame at this point. It's quit pointless if you ask me. It's just like making a fake profile to be someone you're not. You don't have to be skinny to rock a crop top or bralette. To my ladies with stomached wear whatever the hell you want and make every feel uncomfortable 🤞🏾💪🏾 As women we have to learn to build each other up instead of trying to break each other down. #stopbodyshaming

Noonie also posted a more recent Instagram pic just so the haters know, she definitely does NOT care what anyone thinks about who "should" or "shouldn't" wear crop tops. My carefree girls wassssspoppinnnnnnn 💁🏾 A post shared by ¥ N O O N I E ¥ 🏄🏾‍♀️ (@noonie_regardless) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:45am PDT She. Looks. Fab.

