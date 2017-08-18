Advertising

Earlier this month, plus-size Instagram model noonie_regardless shared a photo of herself wearing a crop-top with an inspiring message about body positivity. As women especially, we don't hear this shit enough and her message was empowering AF.

Growing up I use to be the skinniest. I ate so much but never would gain weight. All I would hear was, " she eats like crazy but her food goes no where." As I enter 2nd grade I began to get bigger and when I say big I mean big. I was already wearing a size XL in shirts and 20 in women pants. I use to hate myself for how I looked. I always would get made fun of even though I was the sweetest to any and everyone. I never judged people, I loved and accepted everyone for who they where as a person. I was put on diet pills, had a watch that told how many steps I took to help me keep track of me working out. I then feel in love with volleyball and it helped me a lot with loosing weight. As I got older I began to love myself more and more until I seen on social media how the IG famous girls looked so small and beautiful or thick and beautiful and then there was me. I had no big boobs to show, no big butt to show all I had was thighs and hips. My stomach still was over flowed and I wanted to look like the girls on IG. So I started drinking detox teas like they were and working out like they were and I thought to myself months later. Why are you trying to be someone you're not, why can't you accept who you are and love you. I finally found myself and I love who I have became. Yes I still eat unhealthy foods but I also eat healthy foods. I don't eat out of control as much as I use to. Moral of the story is if you're struggling with loving you're self step back and point out the things you love about yourself and start accepting you as a person. Is it easy? FUCK NO! But I promise you once you love who you are and accept who you are you will feel like the baddest bitch walking and not a negative goblin can stop you 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 Remember self love is the best love #confidence #plussize #viral #shaderoom #bodypositive #bodyposi #beyourself

Her post went viral and wracked up hundreds of comments. For the most part, people were supportive and inspired by her confidence.

The internet can be a pretty positive place once in a while. But it's also a place where sad people deal with their own problems by writing mean things about complete strangers. Someone screenshotted Noonie's post and then turned into a body-shaming meme, writing: "leave the bralette & crop top wearing to us skinny girls."

Noonie handled it like a champ, sharing the meme on her own Instagram page with a message to the troll.

In the caption, she wrote:

No I don't have the flat stomach to flex in a crop top/bralette but I have a muffin top to do so. I don't know why people still body shame at this point. It's quit pointless if you ask me. It's just like making a fake profile to be someone you're not. You don't have to be skinny to rock a crop top or bralette. To my ladies with stomached wear whatever the hell you want and make every feel uncomfortable 🤞🏾💪🏾 As women we have to learn to build each other up instead of trying to break each other down. #stopbodyshaming

Noonie also posted a more recent Instagram pic just so the haters know, she definitely does NOT care what anyone thinks about who "should" or "shouldn't" wear crop tops.

She. Looks. Fab.

