Plus-size model Ashley Graham debuts sexy lingerie line at New York Fashion Week.

Ashley Graham is a plus-size model and fashion activist who unveiled her own lingerie line at New York Fashion Week. She has also been in the annual swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated and given a TED talk. That's quite a resume. All these accomplishments have built her reputation for successfully challenging traditional fashion and body image conventions. Ashley talked to Elle about the introduction of her line in America, and her impact on fans.
I really believe that words have power. And I think if you're telling yourself you're fat, if you're telling yourself you're ugly, if you're telling yourself you don't like what you're seeing in the mirror, that's exactly what's going to happen. So I really like to give myself affirming words.
It's been absolutely amazing. Incredible. Surreal. Life-changing. I mean, I'm, like, still shaking from being out on the runway. It was amazing.
I'm happy to embrace the women around me and encourage other women to feel comfortable in their skin no matter age, race, or size. I think there's a generation that we really need to start talking to and it's the younger generation.
I'm not just changing a curvy woman's mind, I'm encouraging every woman. And I think that's really what I want to do. Because it's about being inclusive.
What is it about the combination of empowerment and lingerie that hits the media sweet spot so perfectly? You can the rest of Ashley's interview in Elle.