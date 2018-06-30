Plus-size model Ashley Graham debuts sexy lingerie line at New York Fashion Week.

Getty

Ashley Graham is a plus-size model and fashion activist who unveiled her own lingerie line at New York Fashion Week. She has also been in the annual swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated and given a TED talk. That's quite a resume. All these accomplishments have built her reputation for successfully challenging traditional fashion and body image conventions. Ashley talked to Elle about the introduction of her line in America, and her impact on fans.

I really believe that words have power. And I think if you're telling yourself you're fat, if you're telling yourself you're ugly, if you're telling yourself you don't like what you're seeing in the mirror, that's exactly what's going to happen. So I really like to give myself affirming words.

Getty