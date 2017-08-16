Meet Sonny Turner, an up-and-coming model living in London. Keep an eye on this one, she's going places.
You may remember her for going viral last month when she took aim at swimsuit designers for forgetting women above a size 6 exist. We were SO HERE FOR IT.
Well, things are on the up-and-up for Turner, who is now the face of Evans, a popular plus-size clothing brand in the UK. Her photos are featured on multiple billboards at the store, so she took some pics and shared them on Twitter along with a powerful message for her high school bullies:
"TO EVERYONE IN SCHOOL WHO SAID I WASNT SHIT AND LABELLED ME WEIRD AND 'DIFFERENT' THIS ONES FOR U"
The photos have been retweeted 34,000 times since she shared them on Monday. And no wonder, they're pretty fucking dope.
Also pretty fucking dope: her mentions on this tweet. The love is absolutely pouring in:
Did you know Twitter can be a positive and supportive place?????
They say "living well is the best revenge." And if that's true, Sonny Turner is clearly dominating at revenge. And this is just the beginning for her.
SO TAKE THAT, BULLIES!