Meet Sonny Turner, an up-and-coming model living in London. Keep an eye on this one, she's going places.

a lil baby cookie 🍪🍪 A post shared by SONNY TURNER (@sonnyturner___) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

You may remember her for going viral last month when she took aim at swimsuit designers for forgetting women above a size 6 exist. We were SO HERE FOR IT.

Well, things are on the up-and-up for Turner, who is now the face of Evans, a popular plus-size clothing brand in the UK. Her photos are featured on multiple billboards at the store, so she took some pics and shared them on Twitter along with a powerful message for her high school bullies:

TO EVERYONE IN SCHOOL WHO SAID I WASNT SHIT AND LABELLED ME WEIRD AND 'DIFFERENT' THIS ONES FOR U pic.twitter.com/pIUaU5ehPX — sonny turner (@iamsonnyturner) August 14, 2017

The photos have been retweeted 34,000 times since she shared them on Monday. And no wonder, they're pretty fucking dope.

Also pretty fucking dope: her mentions on this tweet. The love is absolutely pouring in:

Girl you slayyy!! 💓

Embracing your differences and showing off what you got will leave them speechless — ❤️♕ YASMINE ♕💙 (@yazmaxwell) August 15, 2017

Did you know Twitter can be a positive and supportive place?????

YOURE DOING AMAZING SWEETIE👏👏❤️❤️It's people like you who inspire kids to be their 100% authentic, quirky selves. Thank you☺️ — love conquers hate (@Louistlikeskiwi) August 15, 2017

Girl you deserve it pic.twitter.com/ypcz1bLQB6 — Micà (@lifeofadore) August 15, 2017

Anyone labeled "weird and different" in school turns out to be a game changingly awesome person!! — Don't Be F'n Serious (@dontbefnserious) August 14, 2017

You 👏 are 👏 a 👏 source 👏 of 👏 courage 👏 for 👏 me 👏 — marcus (@marcuscorporal) August 16, 2017

so many nice supportive tweets as a result of this tweet. Can't thank u all enough. Hope u all accomplish ur dreams 🌟 — sonny turner (@iamsonnyturner) August 16, 2017

They say "living well is the best revenge." And if that's true, Sonny Turner is clearly dominating at revenge. And this is just the beginning for her.

SO TAKE THAT, BULLIES!

