Shopping for bathing suits when your body isn't the size and shape of a store manikin is basically a nightmare. Apparently the idea of a woman being above a size 6 is a tough concept for many retailers to grasp.

Plus-sized model Sonny Turner, for one, is over it. While recently trying on swimsuits in a clothing store in London, she documented her struggles in an Instagram story so relatable I could scream, but won't (you're welcome, co-workers).

As a self-described "thick/plus-sized woman," Turner wrote in the caption: "changing rooms can be scary places. I am wearing the largest size from one of the most popular high street stores sells in bikinis which is 12-14."

"Boobs? What are those?" - bathing suit designers

Here she is trying on the "largest size":

Is that a bathing suit? Or a couple of shoelaces tied together?

"​​​​​High street store bikinis do not cater for women of my body type," she explained. "Majority of online stores don't either."

"I want a bathing suit that shows just the top of my butt crack," said no one ever.

"NO ONE GETS IT," wrote Turner in the caption. And it really does seem like most bathing suit manufacturers (with some exceptions) live on another planet where all women are a size 2-4 and have proportionally sized breasts and butts (NEWSFLASH: We don't).

In a justifiably angry ALL CAPS-laden rant in the caption, Turner lays out some "tips" for "upcoming bathing suit designers." And for the love of boobs and butts everywhere, we hope someone listens.

She wrote:

BIG BREASTS NEED UNDERWIRE FOR SUPPORT FOR A YOUTHFUL LIFT

WE NEED CUP SIZES THAT CORRELATE TO BRA SIZES AND THEY NEED TO GO PAST DD

WE NEED CUPS THAT ACTUALLY COVER MORE THAN OUR NIPPLE

WE NEED CUPS THAT BRING OUR BOOBS TOGETHER SO THERES NOT A MASSIVE GAP IN-BETWEEN THEM

WE NEED STRAPS THAT AREN'T SO TIGHT ITS AS THOUGH OUR NECK IS ABOUT TO SNAP OFF

WE NEED BIKINI BOTTOMS THAT DONT GIVE IS WEDGIES WHEN WE WALK

WE NEED STRING BIKINIS THAT DONT EXPOSE OUR VAGINA LIPS

WE NEED SWIMSUITS THAT FIT OVER OUR HIPS WITHOUT DRAGGING THE NECK OF THE COSTUME DOWN CAUSING NECK ACHE

WE DESERVE MORE CHOICE IN THE SELECTION FOR OUR BODY TYPE THAT ISN'T JUST THE GENERIC BLACK SWIMSUIT WITH A KIMONO

YES BELIEVE IT OR NOT , SOME OF US ACTUALLY WANT A THONG BIKINI , THE WHOLE SELECTION DOESN'T HAVE TO BE HIGHWAISTED

WE'RE GONNA NEED YOU TO STOP USING MODELS WITH FAKE BOOBS THAT AREN'T A REAL DEPICTION OF WHAT THE BRA WOULD LOOK LIKE ON OUR REAL DROOPY ONES

ITS NOT FAIR THAT WE CANT WALK WEAR CUTE SWIMWEAR JUST BC WE ARE BUILT DIFFERENTLY. WE DESERVE TO WALK INTO A STORE AND PAY £10 FOR A NICE BIKINI WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK AND OUR BODY CONFIDENCE.

#everyBODYisbeautiful bottom line is: MAKE CLOTHES FOR ALL SIZE & BODIES.

CAN I GET AN AMEN HERE?! YOU TELL 'EM SONNY!

Sorry, caps lock is very addictive. But what she wrote is worthy of all-caps. Because women of all shapes and sizes DO deserve to walk into a store and pay "£10 for a nice bikini without breaking the bank and our body confidence." Although, actually, how much is £10? Can I afford that?

