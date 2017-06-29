News > Women
News > Women
Plus-sized model goes after swimsuit designers for forgetting women above size 6 exist.
Shopping for bathing suits when your body isn't the size and shape of a store manikin is basically a nightmare. Apparently the idea of a woman being above a size 6 is a tough concept for many retailers to grasp.
Plus-sized model Sonny Turner, for one, is over it. While recently trying on swimsuits in a clothing store in London, she documented her struggles in an Instagram story so relatable I could scream, but won't (you're welcome, co-workers).
THE REALITY OF SHOPPING AS A THICK/PLUS SIZE WOMAN. ‼️ changing rooms can be scary places. I am wearing the largest size from one of the most popular high street stores sells in bikinis which is 12-14. High street store bikinis do not cater for women of my body type. Majority of online stores don't either. NO ONE GETS IT so for any upcoming designers I got come tips for u BIG BREASTS NEED UNDERWIRE FOR SUPPORT FOR A YOUTHFUL LIFT WE NEED CUP SIZES THAT CORRELATE TO BRA SIZES AND THEY NEED TO GO PAST DD WE NEED CUPS THAT ACTUALLY COVER MORE THAN OUR NIPPLE WE NEED CUPS THAT BRING OUR BOOBS TOGETHER SO THERES NOT A MASSIVE GAP IN-BETWEEN THEM WE NEED STRAPS THAT AREN'T SO TIGHT ITS AS THOUGH OUR NECK IS ABOUT TO SNAP OFF WE NEED BIKINI BOTTOMS THAT DONT GIVE IS WEDGIES WHEN WE WALK WE NEED STRING BIKINIS THAT DONT EXPOSE OUR VAGINA LIPS WE NEED SWIMSUITS THAT FIT OVER OUR HIPS WITHOUT DRAGGING THE NECK OF THE COSTUME DOWN CAUSING NECK ACHE WE DESERVE MORE CHOICE IN THE SELECTION FOR OUR BODY TYPE THAT ISN'T JUST THE GENERIC BLACK SWIMSUIT WITH A KIMONO YES BELIEVE IT OR NOT , SOME OF US ACTUALLY WANT A THONG BIKINI , THE WHOLE SELECTION DOESN'T HAVE TO BE HIGHWAISTED WE'RE GONNA NEED YOU TO STOP USING MODELS WITH FAKE BOOBS THAT AREN'T A REAL DEPICTION OF WHAT THE BRA WOULD LOOK LIKE ON OUR REAL DROOPY ONES ITS NOT FAIR THAT WE CANT WALK WEAR CUTE SWIMWEAR JUST BC WE ARE BUILT DIFFERENTLY. WE DESERVE TO WALK INTO A STORE AND PAY £10 FOR A NICE BIKINI WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK AND OUR BODY CONFIDENCE. #everyBODYisbeautiful bottom line is: MAKE CLOTHES FOR ALL SIZE & BODIES.
A post shared by SONNY TURNER (@sonnyturner___) on
As a self-described "thick/plus-sized woman," Turner wrote in the caption: "changing rooms can be scary places. I am wearing the largest size from one of the most popular high street stores sells in bikinis which is 12-14."
Here she is trying on the "largest size":
"High street store bikinis do not cater for women of my body type," she explained. "Majority of online stores don't either."
"NO ONE GETS IT," wrote Turner in the caption. And it really does seem like most bathing suit manufacturers (with some exceptions) live on another planet where all women are a size 2-4 and have proportionally sized breasts and butts (NEWSFLASH: We don't).
In a justifiably angry ALL CAPS-laden rant in the caption, Turner lays out some "tips" for "upcoming bathing suit designers." And for the love of boobs and butts everywhere, we hope someone listens.
She wrote:
BIG BREASTS NEED UNDERWIRE FOR SUPPORT FOR A YOUTHFUL LIFT
WE NEED CUP SIZES THAT CORRELATE TO BRA SIZES AND THEY NEED TO GO PAST DD
WE NEED CUPS THAT ACTUALLY COVER MORE THAN OUR NIPPLE
WE NEED CUPS THAT BRING OUR BOOBS TOGETHER SO THERES NOT A MASSIVE GAP IN-BETWEEN THEM
WE NEED STRAPS THAT AREN'T SO TIGHT ITS AS THOUGH OUR NECK IS ABOUT TO SNAP OFF
WE NEED BIKINI BOTTOMS THAT DONT GIVE IS WEDGIES WHEN WE WALK
WE NEED STRING BIKINIS THAT DONT EXPOSE OUR VAGINA LIPS
WE NEED SWIMSUITS THAT FIT OVER OUR HIPS WITHOUT DRAGGING THE NECK OF THE COSTUME DOWN CAUSING NECK ACHE
WE DESERVE MORE CHOICE IN THE SELECTION FOR OUR BODY TYPE THAT ISN'T JUST THE GENERIC BLACK SWIMSUIT WITH A KIMONO
YES BELIEVE IT OR NOT , SOME OF US ACTUALLY WANT A THONG BIKINI , THE WHOLE SELECTION DOESN'T HAVE TO BE HIGHWAISTED
WE'RE GONNA NEED YOU TO STOP USING MODELS WITH FAKE BOOBS THAT AREN'T A REAL DEPICTION OF WHAT THE BRA WOULD LOOK LIKE ON OUR REAL DROOPY ONES
ITS NOT FAIR THAT WE CANT WALK WEAR CUTE SWIMWEAR JUST BC WE ARE BUILT DIFFERENTLY. WE DESERVE TO WALK INTO A STORE AND PAY £10 FOR A NICE BIKINI WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK AND OUR BODY CONFIDENCE.
#everyBODYisbeautiful bottom line is: MAKE CLOTHES FOR ALL SIZE & BODIES.
CAN I GET AN AMEN HERE?! YOU TELL 'EM SONNY!
Sorry, caps lock is very addictive. But what she wrote is worthy of all-caps. Because women of all shapes and sizes DO deserve to walk into a store and pay "£10 for a nice bikini without breaking the bank and our body confidence." Although, actually, how much is £10? Can I afford that?