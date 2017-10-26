Plus-sized models Photoshopped themselves to make a point about beauty standards.

Two plus-sized models asked to be Photoshopped thinner, not because they wanted to look skinnier, but because they wanted to show how easy it is for the media to manipulate photos to create completely fake, unrealistic images.
Callie Thorpe and Diana Sirokai both posted the same two photos to Instagram. In the first picture, they look much thinner than they normally do. The top part of the caption reads, "Swipe for reality."
When you click to the next picture, what you see is the actual photo of the two women, pre-Photoshop.
Both Thorpe and Sirokai posted the two pictures, pre- and post-Photoshop, on Instagram, with similar longer captions. In hers, Thorpe wrote:
It's no wonder women are laden with insecurities. For years we have been subjected to perfect airbrushed and often altered images across the media. Whilst photoshop has its place and need in some parts of industries this is the extreme when it comes to editing, it just goes to show how much we can really alter ourselves.
I think @dianasirokai and I look perfect just as we are, two friends smiling for a photo. We want to show women that it's okay to look 'normal' to have cellulite, stretch marks and tummies that aren't flat and toned. Be happy with you who you are and the skin you are in 🖤
Thank you to @photo_karizza for creating these for us!
Sirokai's caption was similar; she wrote that the "purpose of this was to show you all how magazines and the media takes editing to a different level."
So when it comes to the media, seeing shouldn't always be believing. And as for real life, love the body you're in. It's the only one you've got, and it's beautiful exactly as it is.