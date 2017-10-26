Plus-sized models Photoshopped themselves to make a point about beauty standards.

Two plus-sized models asked to be Photoshopped thinner, not because they wanted to look skinnier, but because they wanted to show how easy it is for the media to manipulate photos to create completely fake, unrealistic images.

Callie Thorpe and Diana Sirokai both posted the same two photos to Instagram. In the first picture, they look much thinner than they normally do. The top part of the caption reads, "Swipe for reality."

When you click to the next picture, what you see is the actual photo of the two women, pre-Photoshop.

Both Thorpe and Sirokai posted the two pictures, pre- and post-Photoshop, on Instagram, with similar longer captions. In hers, Thorpe wrote: