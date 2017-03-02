Advertising

You know how Facebook has those "memories"? Well, two years ago, English model Poppy Dadd came out on Facebook. This week, a screenshot she took of her coming out message went viral when it popped up on her Facebook memories on her coming-outiversary. Not just because it's brave to come out, but because the way she announced it is so funny.

2 years ago today I came out 😛🌈 pic.twitter.com/nfHGq084yz — POPPY (@pxppyrose) February 24, 2017

Poppy Dadd's tweet has now been retweeted over 60,000 times and liked almost 284,000 times.

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Dadd, now 20, said she realized she was gay at about the age of 16. “And Santana on ‘Glee’ definitely helped out. I 100% loved her so much," she said.

Poppy Dadd explained that she kept quiet about being gay for about two years. At the age of 18, she told a few friends one night, only to find out later that, to her horror, one of the friends had blabbed.

“Then I found out a week later that one of them had spread it around. I was so mad at him because I just did not feel ready. I hated the thought of people discussing my secret that was private," she told the Huffington Post.

After that, though, she decided to officially come out. “I thought, ‘It’s fine.’ I’m a strong person and I’m not embarrassed of who I am."

As for the way she chose to do it, Poppy Dadd told Huffington Post,

I thought it was funny and not too serious and that’s how I wanted it to be. I didn’t want it to be emotional or dramatic — just light-hearted because it’s not a big deal.

When asked what advice she'd give to people who are thinking about coming out, Dadd said, “I would say that you shouldn’t do it until you’re ready because it can be scary and you might get nasty comments so you need to prepare for that."

But she added, "There are so many people going through the same thing. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help. It’s good to have someone to talk and relate to."

And when you're ready, Poppy Dadd said, "Being part of the LGBTQ community is a wonderful thing.”

Inspiring words from an inspiring (and funny) person.

