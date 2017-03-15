Advertising

Mélanie Ségard, a 21-year-old French woman with Down syndrome, just achieved her ultimate goal of presenting the weather on national television to a humble audience of about 5.3 million viewers. No biggie!

You don't have to speak French to understand Ségard's joy in the clip below.

With the help of Union of Charities for Parents with Disabled Children (UNAPEI), Ségard launched an online campaign to catch the attention of news channels in hopes that one would let her present the weather. She created the Facebook page "Mélanie can do it" with the goal of getting 100,000 likes to boost her signal. She ended up with double that amount.

France 2 got wind of Ségard's ambitious campaign and invited her on the air. After two days of training, she presented the weather on March 14th, where she totally nailed the segment.

"That's it, I've done it, I'm finally a weather girl," she tweeted. "I am different, but I can do lots of things."

