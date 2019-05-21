Pro-choice man shares how an abortion saved his life. Now other men are doing the same

While the rest of the world is arguing over whether or not Game of Thrones had a satisfying ending, lawmakers across America are fighting to strip women of their rights and overturn Roe V. Wade. Cool cool cool cool cool.

Naturally, womxn across the country are outraged, and aren't being shy about it.

abortions don't kill people, anti-abortion laws kill people (women) — Irene Fagan Merrow (@_irenemerrow) May 15, 2019

And while womxn/those who can get an abortion's opinions are the most relevant here -- since it is our bodies being threatened -- we do need cis men to stand by our sides for this. We don't need them to grab the microphone from us and monopolize the conversation, and we certainly don't need them explaining our own bodies to us, but we do need them to acknowledge that they also benefit from abortions. Abortions don't just effect womxn -- they effect everyone. And to pretend they don't leaves womxn alone at the front lines of a battle meant to undermine our existence and our freedom.