Louis C.K. victim shares the disturbing threats she's received since calling him out.

Comedian Rebecca Corry is one of Louis C.K.'s victims who came forward in the New York Times to expose C.K.'s sexual misconduct. Corry also spoke to ABC news and detailed how in 2005, while shooting a pilot with Louis C.K., the male comedian asked if he could masturbate in front of Corry. "I had no interest in being the person who shut down a production," Corry explained as to why she did not expose C.K. at the time. Now that she has revealed this incident, Corry has expressed regret at not doing so sooner.

C.K. has since confirmed his serial masturbation in front of women, stating, "The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

Even in the face of this undeniable truth, people are still showing hate towards Corry—yes, the victim and not the assailant. Corry shared an example of the messages she has received from men on Twitter.

Here is an example of just one of many many tweets I'm getting from men along with countless threats and attacks on me as a performer and person. This is what coming forward gets you and exactly why people are so reluctant to do so. pic.twitter.com/BYLEUQSpCi — Rebecca Corry (@TheRebeccaCorry) November 15, 2017

Men, c'mon.