Louis C.K. victim shares the disturbing threats she's received since calling him out.

Comedian Rebecca Corry is one of Louis C.K.'s victims who came forward in the New York Times to expose C.K.'s sexual misconduct. Corry also spoke to ABC news and detailed how in 2005, while shooting a pilot with Louis C.K., the male comedian asked if he could masturbate in front of Corry. "I had no interest in being the person who shut down a production," Corry explained as to why she did not expose C.K. at the time. Now that she has revealed this incident, Corry has expressed regret at not doing so sooner.
C.K. has since confirmed his serial masturbation in front of women, stating, "The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."
Even in the face of this undeniable truth, people are still showing hate towards Corry—yes, the victim and not the assailant. Corry shared an example of the messages she has received from men on Twitter.
Men, c'mon.
Corry herself posted a perfect response to this sort of message—of which she says she receives many—earlier in the week.
That's your daily reminder that sexual assault comes in various forms and victim shaming is very much so a thing even when the assailant has confessed his wrongdoings.