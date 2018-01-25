11 times women dodged creepy guys thanks to strangers intervening.

"Don't talk to strangers" is a rule that women learn as kids, but many men forget. Most women just want to be able to proceed with living their lives, but a lot of dudes seem to get from movies and magazines that every opportunity is a flirting opportunity.

Sometimes, sadly, it takes a bystander's intervention for men to take no for an answer and leave women alone.

1. The New BFF

guy: ...just one drink

me: no thank you

guy: come on it's just a drink

me: look, i'm sorry I just want to read my book while i wait for my bf

guy: what ur bf doesn't let you have friends?

random woman: Clara? Hi! *hugs* (whispers) u ok?



women are great — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) January 20, 2018

2. The Fake Husband (To Real Husband!)

Some dude was bothering this lady once on the train and she was alone so my brother pretended to be her husband and the guy left. 10 years later he is her husband ❤️🌹❤️ — Jamiel Pridgen (@JamielPridgen) January 21, 2018

3. The Party Favor