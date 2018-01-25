11 times women dodged creepy guys thanks to strangers intervening.

"Don't talk to strangers" is a rule that women learn as kids, but many men forget. Most women just want to be able to proceed with living their lives, but a lot of dudes seem to get from movies and magazines that every opportunity is a flirting opportunity.
Sometimes, sadly, it takes a bystander's intervention for men to take no for an answer and leave women alone.
1. The New BFF
2. The Fake Husband (To Real Husband!)
Some dude was bothering this lady once on the train and she was alone so my brother pretended to be her husband and the guy left. 10 years later he is her husband ❤️🌹❤️— Jamiel Pridgen (@JamielPridgen) January 21, 2018
3. The Party Favor
In Florence while studying abroad I got separated from my friends in a club. A guy grabbed me to dance and all I had to do was look at a random girl to save me, and she came over and excitedly screamed like we were long lost besties, and got me out of a bad situation. Women know.— Marissa D (@marissad415) January 21, 2018
4. The Help Department
Once I was being hit on at work by a persistent older guy in a really fancy department store. 🙀 It was quiet & I was the only one in my department. Thankfully a lady came over "for help". As she paid for her items she said "you looked like you needed rescuing!" 😂 #grateful— Nariece Sanderson (@Gatto_Biscollo) January 21, 2018
5. The Good Bar-mate
One time my ex was berating me at a bar about getting back together and this dude came up next to me and said "hey can I still get that ride home?" so when my ex stormed off he was like "I don't need a ride. I figured you needed an out. Are you okay?"— mel (@meleadawn_) January 21, 2018
that was the greatest, ever.
6. The Brother of a Friend
I did that once for a woman on the subway. She was being aggressively hit on and I just pretended she was a friend of my sister. He quickly lost interest and went away. She thanked me and I got off at my stop. Doesn't have to be a confrontation.— Art is a Bad Hombre (@art8641) January 21, 2018
7. The "Everyone Was Waiting For You!"
I was 16 &saw a girl in street avoinding a guy who was following her, she was telling him "I don't know you' He was like "Let's have a drink".I was super shy but still walked 2 her & said "Here U are!! Where have U been??Everyone was waiting for you!!!" Still proud of myself tbh.— The Reading Gal (@VioletReading) January 22, 2018
8. The Bus Driver Ally
I love when people are kind like this.— TokuSwag 📎📎📎📎📎 (@tokuswag) January 22, 2018
I once was sitting in a bus station late at night and one of the male off duty bus drivers chilled with me out side in the cold. He was 20 feet away from me but stayed so I would be safe.
He never spoke to me except to tell me that was exactly what he was doing.— TokuSwag 📎📎📎📎📎 (@tokuswag) January 22, 2018
"Its late and I don't want to leave you out here by yourself. Never know what could happen."
He just played on his phone till more people showed up for this 3 am bus.
9. Be The Helpful Stranger You Wish To See In The World
10. The Frat Attack
I pushed a drunken frat boy down a short flight of stairs when, in college, he wouldn’t leave my friend alone & then pinched my cheek and called me “a cute little fatty guard dog.” Campus police told him he was lucky I hadn’t kicked him in the balls and then shoved him.— Wendy Schapiro🦋 (@OzLady41563) January 14, 2018
11. The Subway Savior
Once there was this very drunk guy on the subway and as the subway moved he would touch me and the woman next to me with his back, I was so afraid and uncomfortable until this guy step in and said "don't u see that you're touching the girls? That's not something u do"— thay (@aquelacorujinha) January 21, 2018
Me and the other girl looked at him with such a thankful look. I never expected someone to do anything for us, that guy was just so nice.— thay (@aquelacorujinha) January 21, 2018