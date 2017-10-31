Rose McGowan claims her drug-related arrest warrant is an attempt to 'silence' her.'

An arrest warrant was issued for Rose McGowan stemming from a drug possession charge, Radar Online reports. On January 20, police allegedly found traces of narcotics on personal belongings they believe are McGowan's. The belongings were left behind after a flight landed at Dulles International Airport.

The arrest warrant, which is for "felony possession of a controlled substance," per the Associated Press, was actually issued on February 1, so it's strange that news of it is just now coming out.

McGowan tweeted about it on Monday, writing, "Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT."

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

McGowan has been in the news lately—on Saturday, the New York Times reported that McGowan turned down $1,000,000 in hush money from Harvey Weinstein in September. McGowan and Weinstein had a settlement for $100,000 in 1997 for alleged sexual assault, but apparently it didn't require her to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, Rob Yingling, told Deadline,