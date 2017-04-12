Advertising

The weather is finally warming up, and you know what that means! Here come the onslaught of stories of girls getting sent home from school due to sexist dress codes! Hooray.

Sophia Abuabara, a student at Tom C. Clark High School in San Antonio, Texas, was ordered to change after her principal deemed her long-sleeved dress "too short" for school. Sophia called her mother Rosey Abuabara in tears to explain the embarrassing situation, but Rosey was not going to take the sexist double-standard laying down.

Rosey Abuabara uploaded this photo of her daughter in the dress she wore to school that day next to a male student she saw in the parking lot.

She uploaded the image to Instagram with this seething caption:

Wow. My daughter got #dresscoded for this dress. They said it was too short. Yet, boys can dress like this?? She had 3 exams that afternoon, including Physics AP, Latin 3, and APUSH. But her skirt length....

According to HelloGiggles, the boy in the photograph commented on the picture to point out that he hadn't actually worn that outfit to school that day, and those were his workout clothes that he changed into after class. But the unidentified male student did agree with Rosey that the school's dress code is "outdated" and that there is "an uneven application of the rules" between male and female students. With the warm temperatures in San Antonio, girls have to choose between being comfortable or being reprimanded by faculty for their clothing choices.

Abuabara ended up going to the school to defend her daughter but was escorted away by campus police when she dared to defy the principal. She was especially upset because the debacle interfered with the three exams Sophia had that day, all in advanced classes.

Oh yeah, the principal also asked Abuabara if she needed to "call her husband to take care of this" when she refused to back down. Oy.

Rosey Abuabara explains the entire infuriating incident in this video:

I just got escorted off campus by campus police. #DressCodeViolation #GirlsDressCode #StopShaming #DressCode #DressCodeViolations #SchoolShaming Posted by Rosey Abuabara on Friday, April 7, 2017

