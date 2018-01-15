Simone Biles shares her #MeToo story alleging she was also abused by the team doctor.

Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles has come forward with her story of experiencing sexual abuse by the now-convicted USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar. Biles's fellow gymnasts, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney are among the 140 victims of Nassar's abuse.

"Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl. But lately...I've felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams," she wrote in a message posted to Twitter. "I am not afraid to tell my story anymore."

"I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar."

In the heartbreaking post, Biles detailed the guilt and shame she's felt in the wake of the abuse: