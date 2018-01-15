Simone Biles shares her #MeToo story alleging she was also abused by the team doctor.

Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles has come forward with her story of experiencing sexual abuse by the now-convicted USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar. Biles's fellow gymnasts, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney are among the 140 victims of Nassar's abuse.
"Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl. But lately...I've felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams," she wrote in a message posted to Twitter. "I am not afraid to tell my story anymore."
"I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar."
In the heartbreaking post, Biles detailed the guilt and shame she's felt in the wake of the abuse:
For too long I've asked myself, "Was I too naive? Was it my fault?" I now know the answer to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG, and others.
Biles is currently in the process of training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused," she said.
"After hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me. I am much more than this. I am unique, smart, talented, motivated, and passionate. I have promised myself that my story will be much greater than this and I promise all of you that I will never give up. I will compete with all my heart and soul every time I step into the gym. I love this sport too much and I have never been a quitter. I won't let one man, and the others that enabled him, to steal my love and joy."