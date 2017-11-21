The women of 'SNL' issued a statement about Al Franken.

The women of SNL have banded together and written a statement supporting fellow SNL performer and current Senator, Al Franken. The statement is from "SNL women," and it mentions all the women having performed with Franken at some point, so this message obviously comes not just from the women on this season of the show.

The statement reads,

SNL Women Offer Solidarity in Support of Al Franken

We feel compelled to stand up for Al Franken, whom we have all had the pleasure of working with over the years on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

What Al did was stupid and foolish, and we think it was appropriate for him to apologize to Ms. Tweeden, and to the public. In our experience, we know Al as a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant. That is why we are moved to quickly and directly affirm that after years of working with him, we would like to acknowledge that not one of us ever experienced any inappropriate behavior; and mention our sincere appreciation that he treated each of us with the utmost respect and regard.

We send our support and gratitude to Al and his family this Thanksgiving and holiday season.