Man tried to prove male privilege is a myth. It did not go well for him.

Okay, this isn't just any man — it's far-right political commentator Steven Crowder, who's been trolling the left for years. On February 16, Crowder tweeted a picture of himself sitting at a table on the campus of TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, with a banner reading, "Male privilege is a myth. Change my mind." Along with the pic, he tweeted "Hello @TCU. Come one come all. #ChangeMyMind"

He set up a booth! He had that banner printed up! You can smell the smugness coming through the computer! Anyway, Crowder (who famously wrote a column about waiting until marriage to have sex, claiming he got married "the right way") could have saved himself some time and money — he didn't need a booth when people were happy to drag his ass all over the internet.

Male privilege is making a booth demanding that others come teach you something rather than making an effort to go learn it for your damn self. https://t.co/cTEJqx9MrV — Danielle M. Wenner (@DanielleWenner) February 18, 2018

The fact that you expect people to walk up to you and hand you an explanation because you asked for it instead of going online and researching it yourself is a pretty perfect example of male privilege. — Maria Del Russo (@maria_delrusso) February 19, 2018

If a woman set up a table in public with a sign reading "MALE PRIVILEGE EXISTS - CHANGE MY MIND" she would get screamed at, ridiculed and sexually harassed. There's your proof that male privilege exists. — She was so excited about it 🖋 (@TrinaLTalma) February 18, 2018

Some people did try to actually explain the concept to Crowder.