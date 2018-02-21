Man tried to prove male privilege is a myth. It did not go well for him.

Okay, this isn't just any man — it's far-right political commentator Steven Crowder, who's been trolling the left for years. On February 16, Crowder tweeted a picture of himself sitting at a table on the campus of TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, with a banner reading, "Male privilege is a myth. Change my mind." Along with the pic, he tweeted "Hello @TCU. Come one come all. #ChangeMyMind"
He set up a booth! He had that banner printed up! You can smell the smugness coming through the computer! Anyway, Crowder (who famously wrote a column about waiting until marriage to have sex, claiming he got married "the right way") could have saved himself some time and money — he didn't need a booth when people were happy to drag his ass all over the internet.
Some people did try to actually explain the concept to Crowder.
Privilege is also being able to take the time and money to set up a stupid booth on a college campus so you can debate strangers on whether men have advantages that women don't. This wasn't done in good faith — no one was going to change Crowder's mind, because he's already made it up.