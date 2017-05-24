Advertising

Three high schoolers in Florida have invented a simple gadget that can help prevent tragedy: a straw.

As part of a school project, students Victoria Roca, Susana Cappello, and Carolina Baigorri in Miami, Florida developed a straw that could detect date rape drugs, and they have a patent pending.

"Being young women, I feel like this is a problem that we hear about a lot, especially when we came to high school," Baigorri told Inside Edition. "It’s such a common problem. Statistics say it’s one in every five women, which is so many people."

The subtle straw has two strips on the end that could detect roofies (Rohypnol), GHB (gamma hydroxybutyric acid) and Ketamine, which as the Miami Herald notes, are "overwhelmingly the most common club drugs" used on women.

Inside Edition via YouTube

If traces of either drug are found in the drink, the tip of the straw turns blue.

Inside Edition via YouTube

The use of these drugs are not only used to facilitate rape, but as the girls note, are used for human trafficking as well. These tragic outcomes inspired the students to develop a product that is easy to carry and inexpensive to make.

"We know it’s not a solution because it can’t end rape, but we were hoping to lower the amount of rape and dangerous situations you might be in through drugs," Baigorri explained.

Cappello added:

Our impact is just to help people feel safe in their surroundings and be aware of what’s going on and just to make sure that where they are, and what they are drinking, is safe.

The three girls are working on taking their school project beyond the classroom. The team has been consulting test kit makers about manufacturing issues and potentially collaborating on the product, hoping to make it available at college campuses around the country.

