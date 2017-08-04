"The world has gone mad for a towel bra," reports the BBC. "It's Basically A Hammock For Your Boobs," explains Bustle. This Jezebel writer is in LOVE with it. That's right, everyone is ta-ta-talking (sorry) about the "Ta-Ta Towel," a real product with a real website. And, now, so are we.
What is it? Well, it's the perfect "loungewear" for when you're chilling at home watering your plants and want to dry your boobs. Why were your boobs wet? IDK. We don't ask questions.
Seriously though, the product is being marketed as a solution to "underboob sweat." And though bizarre at first, it actually makes sense if you think about it. And eventually you, too, will realize how necessary this is.
It's basically something in between a towel and a bra, to wear around the house while you're getting ready to go out and don't want your boobs to stick to your stomach: a problem you might not have realized you had, until now! The solution will cost you $45, and is avail in lots of colors and patterns.
The Ta-Ta Towel is going viral on all forms of social media. And while it might seem like people are trolling them, they are legitimately loving it, I think???
According to this mom, the towel might be the solution to "swampy breasts" and tbh that does not sound like fun:
Is it funny? Or genius? Or.... BOTH.
Clearly people are buying it, literally: the company is already selling out of certain styles according to their website. SO, HURRY, FOLKS!
If you have breasts and you have not yet purchased a Ta-Ta Towel, seriously what are you even thinking?? Go get one ASAP! Your breasts could be sticking to your stomach as you read this! The struggle you only just realized you had is REAL (srsly though).