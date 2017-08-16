Advertising

At the age of 18, Lydia Jones is already an impressive young entrepreneur, who has already founded her own app FitFlash and is currently testing out another app that will launch in the fall.

As part of some standard business #networking, Jones reached out to an older entrepreneur for career advice, and got some extremely creepy inquiries in return.

Jones told Mashable that because she's located in the north of England, it was "very hard" to find people "willing to help" with growth and funding for her new venture Troops, so she's been reaching out to Londoners who post in various tech-themed Facebook groups.

The attempted business connection veered into things that are EXTREMELY not his business.

So I professionally asked for help and it ended this way.



This tech scene needs to wake up. #startup #womenintech #london pic.twitter.com/LntJeNP3dc — Lydia Jones (@lydiajones_18) August 14, 2017

The post has gone hugely viral, but the creepy dude has no regrets.

He told Mashable, "Richard Branson said all publicity is good publicity so I'm glad she's spreading my brand around. ​​​​​"

