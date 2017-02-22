Advertising

Welp. Here's another scary thing you need to look out for.

As 19-year-old Ashley Hardacre was getting into her car after working her closing shift at a mall in Flint, Michigan, she noticed that someone had left a flannel shirt on her windshield.

Though a shirt on a windshield seems innocent enough, the teen believes it may have been part of a scary plot to kidnap her. She detailed the incident in a Facebook post, which quickly went viral.

"I got to my car and locked the doors behind me immediately as I always do and noticed that there was a blue flannel shirt on my windshield. There were two cars near me and one was running so I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn't get out to get it off," Hardacre wrote.

"At first I thought maybe someone had just thrown it on my car for some odd reason. I used my windshield wipers to try to get them off but the shirt was completely wrapped around my wiper blade," she continued.

Luckily, the teen had seen posts on social media about similar incidents and had the good sense to wait until she had driven to a safe location to stop and get the shirt off her windshield. She can't help but believe that someone had put it there for a reason.

"I don't know why the shirt was on my car but it had to have been intentional the way it was put on there," she wrote on Facebook. "I really can't think of another reason as to why someone would put it on my car."

She went on to say that finding the shirt on her windshield "definitely frightened me a little bit."

Hardacre says she wanted to share the incident on Facebook to make other young women aware of tactics that might be used to lure them out of their cars.

“I posted about the incident to inform others that it can happen to anyone and that they shouldn’t fall for it,” Hardacre told CBS News. “A lot of people think it is fake or it won’t happen to them. But you can never be too safe.”

Teen posts viral warning about scary new kidnapper tactic after she's almost abducted.Flint Township Police Sergeant Brad Wangler said he reached out to Hardacre after he saw her post.

"Nothing like this has ever happened before," he told CBS News. "There have been no other incidences like this. It's kind of unknown as to what or why or who [did this]."

Hardacre says she'll be asking mall security or police officers to escort her to her car after work from now on. Probably a good idea.

