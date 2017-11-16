20 things men can get away with that women can’t.

Gender roles are a drag, and although we strive for equality, there are just some things that men can get away with that women can't. And visa versa! For example, as a woman, I am allowed to cry and have feelings. It's great! Everyone should try it sometime.

Anyway, Reddit came together to discuss what is "socially accepted if done by a man, but not if done by a woman," and the thread is seriously illuminating. One thing is for sure though— life ain't fair.

Here are the highlights:

RagingJellyfish got more heat than a blow torch for welding.

Take welding classes, apparently. I was the only girl in high school in the class and by the third day the rumors flying around about me were horrendous. I was apparently only taking the class so I could sleep with every guy in there. The teacher begged me not to quit when I talked to him about it, he'd had 4 girls take the class in 10 years and all of them had quit because of the rumors.

missmauly wants to free the nipple.