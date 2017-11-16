20 things men can get away with that women can’t.

Gender roles are a drag, and although we strive for equality, there are just some things that men can get away with that women can't. And visa versa! For example, as a woman, I am allowed to cry and have feelings. It's great! Everyone should try it sometime.
Anyway, Reddit came together to discuss what is "socially accepted if done by a man, but not if done by a woman," and the thread is seriously illuminating. One thing is for sure though— life ain't fair.
Here are the highlights:
RagingJellyfish got more heat than a blow torch for welding.
Take welding classes, apparently. I was the only girl in high school in the class and by the third day the rumors flying around about me were horrendous. I was apparently only taking the class so I could sleep with every guy in there. The teacher begged me not to quit when I talked to him about it, he'd had 4 girls take the class in 10 years and all of them had quit because of the rumors.
missmauly wants to free the nipple.
Not wearing a shirt.
JHopkins6395 points out that girls poop, too.
Letting others know how bad you have to take a shit.
voilavj knows that shaving is the pits.
Body hair!
kaaaaath's husband is not a "babysitter," thanks.
Not engaging in childcare.
Apparently my husband deserves a medal according to strangers for parenting. Women have thrown themselves at him assuming he was single. People have assumed I was a deadbeat. People have called parenting his own child “babysitting.” That shit makes him so livid.
runningrubberchicken has to go to great heights for equality.
Being taller than my s.o. He is 161 cm tall and has an amazing personality. He is 3 years older than me.
I get dirty looks for holding his hand in public and people called me out as his mom or a weirdo just because I am 185. I fucking hate it.
suprisefaceclown envisions a world of beautiful, mustachioed men and women.
Growing a handlebar mustache
murderousbudgie mentions that women can't even do their jobs without being ridiculed.
Work in manual labor. I know a handful of lady bricklayers. Just as experienced and good at their jobs as their dude coworkers but they get so much shit for it both on and off the job.
MissChatelaineTX points out a huge double standard.
Having a stay-at-home spouse.
norgebound wants to tell raunchy jokes, too!
in an office situation that is predominantly male, I'll hear lewd jokes day and and day out. Each guy outdoing eachother in grossness for the sake of humor. It doesnt bother me at all! But then i jump in and suddenly it's "ewwww gross" because I'm a female who said it.
PatchTheLurker got really real with this story.
Really late but it bugs me so here:
Being smarter than another man. I work as a Technology expert at Office Depot (an office supply/computer retailer). My fellow expert is a girl, same age as me. We have both built computers, taken classes, and are avid gamers. She knows more than I do in some areas, and visa versa. An unbelievable amount of customers will blow her off to talk to me, or will ask me to verify what she has already told them. Sometimes she'll even tell them "I can help you I'm a tech expert here" and they'll say "it's alright I wanna talk to that guy". Almost exclusively, this happens with men or women who are with their husbands. It's like it's taboo for a woman to be smarter than a man and it REALLY pisses me off. I'll straight up tell customers "you should ask her, she knows more than I do" when they do it.
pikachu_pizza doesn't think women should wait around for men to propose. Hey, Judge Judy didn't!
Propose marriage.
halfadash6 mentions something many women are familiar with: gatekeeping.
Casually liking sports or video games. God forbid a woman like football and not be able to list every stat from her supposed "favorite" team, or else she's not a "real" fan.
TroutReddit knows that women get sh*t whether we smile or we don't.
Being angry or not always smiling. Guys are just stoic if we don’t smile, women get seen as RBF which is pretty unfair.
Oneofyrfencegrls defends so called "spinsters" everywhere.
Deciding not to get married or have kids
ScribblePickle knows that women's hair is always a hairy situation.
Nobody cares if a man shaves his head, yet people find it odd that a [woman] shaves her head.
Speaking of hair...dappled-and-drowsy brings up a valid point.
Letting their hair turn gray.
Don't call Ksheg a cougar.
As a 32 year old woman dating a 20 year old guy, let me tell you the shit storm it’s caused. However, when I was a 29 year old dating a 50 year old man no one thought anything of it. It’s weird for women to date younger, but not for men to do so.
singinwicked brings up a pretty good point....
Naming your kid after yourself. You don't hear about Jane Smith naming her daughter Jane Smith JR. I hate that! I love my.given name and want to pass it on. But noooo it's weird to do that.
grayfauxxx pretty much sums it up with this last one.
Aging.